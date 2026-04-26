Jay DeMarcus: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jay DeMarcus
April 26, 1971
Columbus, Ohio, US
54 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Jay DeMarcus?
American musician, vocalist, record producer, and songwriter Stanley Wayne DeMarcus Jr. is renowned for his significant contributions to country music. His distinctive bass lines and harmony vocals defined a generation of popular country sound.
His breakout arrived as a founding member of the Grammy-nominated trio Rascal Flatts, whose self-titled debut album in 2000 launched a string of chart-topping hits and multi-platinum success. DeMarcus became a household name through the group’s dynamic performances.
|Full Name
|Stanley Wayne DeMarcus Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$60 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|English, Scottish, Irish, distant Dutch and French Huguenot
|Education
|Tree of Life Christian Schools, Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center, Lee College
|Father
|Stanley Wayne DeMarcus Sr.
|Mother
|Caron Eileen Kirk
|Siblings
|Rhonda George
|Kids
|Madeline Leigh DeMarcus, Dylan Jay DeMarcus
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Jay DeMarcus grew up in a household steeped in music, with his parents fostering an early passion for various instruments. He learned guitar, bass, keyboards, and mandolin during frequent family jam sessions.
DeMarcus attended Tree of Life Christian Schools and Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center before enrolling at Lee College. He gained early performing experience touring as a keyboard player with the Christian music group New Harvest.
Notable Relationships
Jay DeMarcus has been married to Allison Alderson, a former Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee USA, since May 15, 2004. They met on the set while filming the music video for Rascal Flatts’ song “These Days.”
The couple shares two children: daughter Madeline Leigh DeMarcus, born in December 2010, and son Dylan Jay DeMarcus, born in July 2012. DeMarcus also has a daughter from a previous relationship whom he placed for adoption.
Career Highlights
Jay DeMarcus achieved monumental success as a co-founder and member of Rascal Flatts, securing 17 No. 1 singles and selling over 23 million albums worldwide. The group earned more than 40 awards from organizations like the ACM, CMA, and AMA.
In 2018, DeMarcus launched Red Street Records, an independent Christian music label that later expanded to include a country division. He has also produced albums for various artists, including the legendary band Chicago, and won a Grammy Award in 2019 for producing Jason Crabb’s album Unexpected.
DeMarcus and his Rascal Flatts bandmates received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, recognizing their lasting impact on music.
Signature Quote
“To me it’s less about selling the records and more about sharing the message with people.”
See Also
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