Who Is Channing Tatum? Channing Matthew Tatum is an American actor and producer renowned for his versatile performances and dynamic screen presence. He blends athletic grace with comedic timing across diverse film genres. His breakthrough arrived with the 2006 dance film Step Up, which showcased his talents to a global audience. Tatum’s natural charisma and impressive dance skills quickly cemented his status as a rising star.

Full Name Channing Matthew Tatum Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Gaither High School, Tampa Catholic High School, Glenville State College Father Glenn Tatum Mother Kay Tatum Siblings Paige Tatum, Christopher Aaron Tatum Kids Everly Tatum

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Cullman, Alabama, where Channing Tatum was born in 1980 to airline worker Kay and construction worker Glenn. His family later relocated to Gautier, Mississippi, where he spent much of his childhood near the Pascagoula River. He attended Gaither High School and Tampa Catholic High School in Florida, where he was voted “most athletic.” Tatum briefly attended Glenville State College on a football scholarship before exploring other career paths.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Australian model Inka Williams, Channing Tatum was previously engaged to Zoë Kravitz following his divorce from actress Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan married in 2009 after meeting on the set of their film Step Up. The couple, who share a daughter named Everly Tatum, finalized their divorce in 2019. He later dated singer Jessie J from 2018 to 2020.

Career Highlights Channing Tatum has starred in and produced numerous successful films, notably the Magic Mike series, based on his real-life experiences as a stripper. The 2012 film Magic Mike was a box office hit, earning critical acclaim and leading to two successful sequels. Beyond acting, Tatum launched production companies 33andOut Productions and Iron Horse Entertainment. He also made his directorial debut with the 2022 road-trip comedy Dog, which he co-helmed and starred in. His diverse work has garnered recognition, including a Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, and multiple Teen Choice Awards for his performances.