Who Is Jet Li? Jet Li is a Singaporean actor and martial artist, celebrated for his dynamic wushu skills and profound action performances. He commands the screen with a captivating blend of speed and disciplined power. He first burst into the public eye with his film debut in Shaolin Temple, captivating audiences with authentic kung fu. The movie’s success quickly established his stardom across Asia.

Full Name Jet Li Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $250 million Nationality Singaporean Ethnicity Chinese Education Beijing Shichahai Sports School Father Li Qingquan Mother Zhang Feng Lan Siblings Li Liansheng, Li Lianli, Li Lianping, Li Lianzhu Kids Si Li, Taimi Li, Jane Li, Jada Li

Early Life and Education Growing up in Beijing, China, Jet Li experienced early hardship after his father’s passing when he was two. His family lived in poverty, yet his natural talent for wushu was noticed during a school summer course. He attended the Beijing Shichahai Sports School, undergoing rigorous training that led to multiple national wushu championships. His coaches made extra efforts, even buying food for his family to support his physical development.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of relationships for Jet Li includes two marriages, both resulting in children. He first married Huang Qiuyan, a fellow Beijing Wushu Team member and co-star, in 1987. They divorced in 1990, and Li later married actress Nina Li Chi in 1999. He shares two daughters, Si Li and Taimi Li, with Huang Qiuyan, and two more daughters, Jane Li and Jada Li, with Nina Li Chi.

Career Highlights Martial arts films defined Jet Li’s early success, beginning with his debut in Shaolin Temple, which earned significant box office returns across Asia. He also famously starred as Wong Fei-hung in the beloved Once Upon a Time in China series. Beyond acting, Li launched Taiji Zen, a lifestyle company with Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, promoting health and wellness through Tai chi and meditation. He also established The One Foundation, a prominent philanthropic organization. To date, Li has collected a Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Warlords, solidifying his stature in global cinema.