Who Is Bruno Tonioli? Bruno Tonioli is an Italian-British television personality known for his flamboyant critiques and energetic presence. His expressive judging style has made him a recognizable face on dance competition shows. He first garnered widespread public attention in 2004 as a judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, which soon led to his role on the US version, Dancing with the Stars. His passionate and often humorous commentary quickly became a fan favorite.

Full Name Bruno Tonioli Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Partnered With Jason Shann Net Worth $10 million Nationality Italian, British Father Werther Tonioli Mother Fulvia Tonioli

Early Life and Education Growing up in Ferrara, Italy, Bruno Tonioli lived with his working-class parents, Werther and Fulvia, until age twelve. His father drove a bus, and his mother sewed car seat covers, envisioning a different career for their son. Tonioli’s early passion for dance grew from watching Hollywood musicals with his father. At eighteen, he moved to Paris, pursuing his natural talent and quickly establishing himself as a successful choreographer.

Notable Relationships Currently partnered with Jason Shann, Bruno Tonioli is openly gay and has been a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community. He has no children. Tonioli maintains a private approach to his personal life, with public details primarily focused on his enduring partnership.

Career Highlights Bruno Tonioli gained global recognition as a judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. His engaging critiques helped both shows achieve immense popularity and long-running success. Beyond his judging roles, Tonioli boasts a significant choreography career, crafting routines for music legends such as Tina Turner and Elton John. He famously appeared in Elton John’s iconic “I’m Still Standing” music video.