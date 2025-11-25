Who Is Stephanie Hsu? Stephanie Ann Hsu is an American actress known for her dynamic and versatile performances across stage and screen. Her work often brings a compelling mix of vulnerability and raw power to complex characters. Hsu’s breakout moment arrived with her dual role in the critically acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All at Once, earning her an Academy Award nomination. Her intense portrayal captivated audiences and critics alike.

Full Name Stephanie Ann Hsu Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Dating Britton Smith Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese/Taiwanese Education Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, NYU Tisch School of the Arts

Early Life and Education Raised by a single mother in Torrance, California, Stephanie Hsu’s early life was shaped by her Chinese and Taiwanese heritage. Her maternal grandmother immigrated from Mainland China to Taiwan, and her mother later moved to the US for education. Hsu attended Palos Verdes Peninsula High School before moving to Brooklyn to pursue theater. She later graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2012, where she trained with the Atlantic Theater Company.

Notable Relationships Currently dating singer Britton Smith, Stephanie Hsu maintains a largely private long-term relationship. Smith is also the president of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. Hsu and Smith have frequently appeared together on social media, often celebrating each other’s professional achievements. They have no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Stephanie Hsu achieved widespread acclaim for her dual role as Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her transformative performance earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Before her cinematic breakthrough, Hsu made a name for herself on Broadway, originating roles like Christine Canigula in Be More Chill. She also garnered significant recognition for her recurring role as Mei Lin in the Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Her impactful work has earned her an Independent Spirit Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, cementing her status as a compelling talent in contemporary cinema.