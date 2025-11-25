Who Is Christina Applegate? Christina Applegate is an American actress celebrated for her sharp comedic timing and dramatic versatility. Her extensive career encompasses both beloved television series and memorable film roles. She gained widespread recognition portraying Kelly Bundy on the iconic sitcom Married… with Children, a role that launched her into public consciousness. This breakthrough established her as a prominent talent.

Full Name Christina Applegate Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Excelsior High School Father Robert William Applegate Mother Nancy Priddy Siblings Alisa Applegate, Kyle Applegate Kids Sadie Grace LeNoble

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Christina Applegate was immersed in the entertainment world from a young age. Her mother, Nancy Priddy, a singer and actress, guided her early steps into the industry. Applegate made her television debut at three months old on Days of Our Lives and trained in various dance styles. She later graduated from Excelsior High School in Los Angeles, California.

Notable Relationships Christina Applegate has maintained a long-term relationship with Dutch bassist Martyn LeNoble, whom she married in 2013. Earlier, she was married to actor Johnathon Schaech from 2001 to 2007. Applegate and LeNoble share one daughter, Sadie Grace. The couple generally keeps their family life private from public scrutiny.

Career Highlights Christina Applegate cemented her status as a comedic star by portraying Kelly Bundy on the enduring Fox sitcom Married… with Children. Her later work on the Netflix series Dead to Me earned her significant critical praise. Beyond her acting, Applegate established Right Action for Women, a foundation dedicated to breast cancer screening and education . She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. Applegate has collected a Primetime Emmy Award for her memorable guest role on Friends, alongside numerous nominations for Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, confirming her influential screen presence.