Pedri in Spanish national team uniform controlling ball on the field during an international soccer match.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Pedri

Born

November 25, 2002

Birthplace

Bajamar, Spain

Age

23 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Pedri?

Pedro González López is a Spanish professional footballer, widely recognized for his exceptional vision and technical prowess as a midfielder for Barcelona and the Spain national team. His composed playmaking and remarkable work rate have earned him global acclaim.

His breakout moment arrived during his debut season with Barcelona in 2020–21, following an impressive stint where he became the youngest goalscorer in Las Palmas history at just 16 years old. He quickly became a pivotal figure in both club and international competitions.

Full NamePedro González López
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (174 cm)
Net Worth$9.4 million
NationalitySpanish
EducationUD Tegueste, Laguna, UD Las Palmas youth academy
FatherFernando González
MotherMaría Rosario

Early Life and Education

Born in Bajamar, Tenerife, Spain, Pedri’s passion for football was nurtured within a family deeply connected to the sport. His father, Fernando González, and mother, María Rosario, fostered an environment where his love for the game flourished.

Pedri began his football journey at the local club UD Tegueste at age six, later moving through the ranks of Juventud Laguna and the UD Las Palmas youth academy, where his exceptional technical abilities were quickly recognized.

Notable Relationships

Pedri’s personal life has remained largely private, with no public high-profile romantic relationships consistently reported in the media. He tends to keep details of his private life out of the public eye.

He has no publicly known children, maintaining a focus on his burgeoning football career. His dedication is primarily directed toward his professional endeavors.

Career Highlights

Pedri’s career is marked by swift ascent and significant accolades, notably earning the prestigious Golden Boy Award in 2021 and the Kopa Trophy, recognizing him as the best under-21 player in European and world football.

He has also expanded his professional reach through endorsements, notably with German sportswear giant Adidas, reflecting his growing influence beyond the pitch.

His impact extends to international play, where he was named the Young Player of the Tournament at UEFA Euro 2020, showcasing his talent on a major international stage.

Signature Quote

“I wasn’t born, and I already belonged to Barcelona.”

