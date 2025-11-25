Who Is Joel Kinnaman? Joel Kinnaman is a Swedish American actor known for his intense performances and versatile range in both film and television. His compelling screen presence often brings depth to complex characters. He first gained significant international recognition for his role as Detective Stephen Holder in AMC’s The Killing, a performance that resonated deeply with critics and audiences. His nuanced portrayal established him as a compelling dramatic lead.

Full Name Charles Joel Nordström Kinnaman Gender Male Height 6 feet 2.5 inches (189 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kelly Gale Net Worth $14 million Nationality Swedish American Ethnicity White (English, German, Irish, Scottish, Ukrainian Jewish) Education Malmö Theatre Academy Father Steve Kinnaman Mother Bitte Nordström Siblings Melinda Kinnaman, Leyla Belle Drake

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, Joel Kinnaman grew up in a multicultural household with his Swedish mother, Bitte Nordström, and American father, Steve Kinnaman. He learned both Swedish and English during his childhood. He spent a year as a high school exchange student in Texas, later attending the Swedish Academic School of Drama in Malmö, graduating in 2007. This early training cemented his commitment to acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Joel Kinnaman’s personal life, including a marriage to tattoo artist Cleo Wattenström from 2015 to 2018. He began dating model Kelly Gale in 2019. Kinnaman and Gale announced their engagement in January 2021 and married in September 2024 at the Burning Man Festival. He has no children.

Career Highlights Joel Kinnaman rose to international fame through his roles in several acclaimed productions, notably as Detective Stephen Holder in AMC’s The Killing and as Takeshi Kovacs in Netflix’s Altered Carbon. He also anchored the DC Comics film franchise as Rick Flag in Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad, with the latter grossing over $167 million worldwide. Beyond his high-profile film work, Kinnaman has expanded into successful television series, currently starring as NASA astronaut Ed Baldwin in Apple TV+’s For All Mankind since 2019. He continues to showcase his versatility across diverse genres.