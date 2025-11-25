Katie Cassidy speaking at an event, with wavy blonde hair and natural makeup, highlighting her bio and career.

Katie Cassidy

Born

November 25, 1986

Died
Birthplace

Los Angeles, California, US

Age

39 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Katie Cassidy?

Katherine Evelyn Anita Cassidy is an American actress from a prominent Hollywood family, known for embodying strong female characters on screen. She consistently delivers compelling performances across film and television projects.

Cassidy achieved widespread recognition with her breakout role as Laurel Lance, also known as Black Canary, in The CW’s superhero series Arrow. Her work on the show solidified her status as a versatile performer, gaining a devoted fanbase for her character’s evolution.

Full NameKatherine Evelyn Anita Cassidy
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Stephen Huszar
Net Worth$3 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationCalabasas High School
FatherDavid Cassidy
MotherSherry Williams
SiblingsBeau Cassidy, Jenna Benedon, Jamie Benedon

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Katie Cassidy is the daughter of actor David Cassidy and model Sherry Williams. She was primarily brought up by her mother and stepfather, Richard Benedon.

Cassidy attended Calabasas High School, graduating in 2005, and was notably a competitive cheerleader for the California Flyers. Her early exposure to performing fueled a natural interest in the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships

Katie Cassidy was previously married to Matthew Rodgers from 2018 until their divorce in 2021. The relationship garnered media attention leading up to their December 2018 wedding.

More recently, Cassidy has been in a relationship with Canadian actor Stephen Huszar, with the couple publicly confirming their romance in March 2023. They first met while filming a Hallmark Channel movie together.

Career Highlights

Katie Cassidy’s work as Laurel Lance and Black Canary in The CW’s hit series Arrow defines her career, making her a central figure in the expansive Arrowverse. She also reprised the role in other shows like The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Beyond her superhero endeavors, Cassidy gained early recognition for her memorable roles in a string of horror films, earning her the label of a modern-day “scream queen.” These include notable appearances in When a Stranger Calls and Black Christmas.

Signature Quote

“I’d like to think I’m actually a nice person in real life.”

