Who Is Jenna Bush Hager? Jenna Welch Bush Hager is an American news personality and author, recognized for her engaging interviews and literary endeavors. She brings a warm, relatable presence to morning television. She first gained wide public attention as a correspondent for NBC’s Today Show, leveraging her background to tell compelling stories. Her role expanded significantly when she became a co-host of the show’s popular fourth hour.

Full Name Jenna Welch Bush Hager Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Education University of Texas at Austin Father George W. Bush Mother Laura Bush Siblings Barbara Bush Kids Margaret Laura Hager, Poppy Louise Hager, Henry Harold Hager

Early Life and Education Jenna Welch Bush was born in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and grew up alongside her twin sister, Barbara. Her family moved to Austin after her father became Governor of Texas. She attended Preston Hollow Elementary and Austin High School, eventually earning an English degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Her early interest in education led her to work as a teacher and with UNICEF.

Notable Relationships Over the years, Jenna Bush Hager’s most public relationship has been with her husband, Henry Chase Hager, whom she met during her father’s 2004 presidential campaign. They married in May 2008 at her parents’ ranch in Texas. The couple shares three children: daughters Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager and Poppy Louise Hager, and son Henry Harold “Hal” Hager. Hager frequently discusses her family life on television.

Career Highlights Jenna Bush Hager anchors the fourth hour of NBC’s Today, where she co-hosts with various personalities and conducts insightful interviews. Her role expanded to co-anchor in 2019, solidifying her presence in morning television. Beyond television, Hager established the popular Read With Jenna book club in March 2019, which highlights a monthly literary selection and fosters a nationwide reading community. She further expanded her literary influence by launching Thousand Voices Books, her own publishing imprint, in 2025.