Who Is Cris Carter? Cris Carter is an American professional football wide receiver, widely celebrated for his acrobatic catches and prolific touchdown-scoring ability. His dynamic playmaking earned him a reputation as one of the NFL’s all-time great pass-catchers. He first gained widespread public attention with the Minnesota Vikings, where he transformed his career and became a dominant force in the league. Carter’s consistent excellence led to eight consecutive Pro Bowl selections and solidified his legacy as a Hall of Famer.

Full Name Christopher Darin Carter Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Middletown High School, Ohio State University Siblings Butch Carter Kids Duron Carter, Monterae, Austin

Early Life and Education Born in Troy, Ohio, Christopher Darin Carter later moved to Middletown with his mother and siblings, where he honed his athletic gifts. He was a multi-sport star, excelling in both football and basketball at Middletown High School. His collegiate journey led him to Ohio State University, where he became a consensus All-American wide receiver. Carter set numerous school records before embarking on his storied professional career.

Notable Relationships Cris Carter married Melanie Carter in 1990; together they had two children, Duron and Monterae, before their divorce became publicly known around 2016. More recently, Carter married Susanna Baumann in 2018, and the couple has a son named Austin.

Career Highlights Cris Carter’s illustrious career is defined by his 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, acknowledging his impact as one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers. He played 16 seasons, primarily for the Minnesota Vikings. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection from 1993 to 2000 and named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. Carter finished his career second all-time in NFL receptions and touchdowns. Among his many achievements, Carter led the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times (1995, 1997, 1999) and recorded over 1,000 receiving yards for eight consecutive seasons.