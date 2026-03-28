Happy birthday to Lady Gaga , Vince Vaughn , and Reba McEntire ! March 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actress Lady Gaga, 40 Renowned for her dynamic artistry, Lady Gaga emerged as an American singer-songwriter and actress, transforming pop culture with her innovative style. She is known for multiple chart-topping albums and her Oscar-winning song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Gaga also champions mental health awareness through her Born This Way Foundation.



Little-known fact: Before her rise to fame, Lady Gaga worked as an intern at Interscope Records, writing songs for other pop artists.

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#2 Actor Vince Vaughn, 56 Known for his charismatic presence, American actor and comedian Vince Vaughn rose to prominence with his distinct rapid-fire delivery. He has successfully navigated both blockbuster comedies and acclaimed dramatic roles, showcasing his broad talent. Beyond his film work, Vaughn is a devoted family man.



Little-known fact: He earned a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 2018.

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#3 Singer and Actress Reba Mcentire, 71 Hailed as "The Queen of Country," American singer and actress Reba McEntire has sold over 75 million records globally and topped country charts two dozen times. She famously starred in her own sitcom, Reba, and has won multiple Grammy Awards. Off-stage, she previously competed in barrel racing during her youth.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating herself to music, Reba McEntire was an active barrel racer, competing in rodeos until she was 21 years old.

#4 Actress Julia Stiles, 45 Intellect and intensity define American actress and director Julia Stiles, known for her compelling performances in both romantic comedies and thrillers. She gained widespread attention for her roles in films like 10 Things I Hate About You and the Bourne franchise. Stiles also ventured into directing with her film Wish You Were Here.



Little-known fact: She nearly declined her initial Bourne film role due to college exams.

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#5 Actress Dianne Wiest, 78 Respected for her versatility and understated comic talents, American actress Dianne Wiest has captivated audiences across film, television, and stage. Wiest earned two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress, one for Hannah and Her Sisters and another for Bullets Over Broadway. She also won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her television work.



Little-known fact: Dianne Wiest originally aspired to be a ballet dancer, studying the art form in Germany during her childhood.

#6 Actress and Model Laura Harrier, 36 Known for her compelling performances, American actress and model Laura Harrier first captivated audiences with her poised screen presence. She gained international acclaim for her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, while also earning critical notice in BlacKkKlansman. Harrier is also a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.



Little-known fact: Her mother helped Laura Harrier overcome a speech impediment by the age of three.

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#7 Hairdresser and Television Personality Jonathan Van Ness, 39 Known for his infectious positivity, American hairstylist and television personality Jonathan Van Ness gained widespread fame on Netflix's Queer Eye. He also hosts the popular Getting Curious podcast and authored the best-selling memoir Over the Top.



Little-known fact: Jonathan Van Ness was the first male cheerleader at Quincy Senior High School and continued cheerleading in college.

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#8 Television Personality Kate Gosselin, 51 Known for her meticulous organization, American television personality and author Kate Gosselin rose to fame documenting her life with her large family. She became a household name with the reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8. Beyond reality television, Gosselin also authored several New York Times best-selling books.



Little-known fact: Before reality television, Kate Gosselin worked as a labor and delivery nurse in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

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#9 Banker and Politician Henry Paulson, 80 An American investment banker and statesman, Henry Paulson is best known for navigating the US economy during the tumultuous 2008 financial crisis. Serving as the 74th United States Secretary of the Treasury, he played a critical role in stabilizing global financial markets. Paulson also had a long and distinguished career as the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs.



Little-known fact: Henry Paulson achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America during his youth.

#10 Director and Producer Mike Newell, 84 An English film and television director, Michael Cormac Newell is celebrated for his remarkable versatility across genres. He is widely recognized for directing the beloved romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral and the global phenomenon Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Newell also helmed the critically acclaimed crime drama Donnie Brasco, demonstrating his expansive storytelling range.



Little-known fact: He initially trained at Granada Television with the intention of entering the theatre world, rather than film.

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