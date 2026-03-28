Who Is Dianne Wiest? Dianne Evelyn Wiest is an American actress renowned for her ability to portray vulnerable and eccentric characters with understated comic timing. Her distinctive performances often infuse depth into complex roles, establishing her as a respected figure in film and theater. Wiest achieved widespread recognition with her Academy Award-winning performance in Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters. This breakout role solidified her reputation for capturing intricate emotional landscapes on screen.

Full Name Dianne Evelyn Wiest Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of Maryland Father Bernard John Wiest Mother Anne Stewart (née Keddie) Siblings Greg Wiest, Don Wiest Kids Emily Wiest, Lily Wiest

Early Life and Education A military family moved Dianne Wiest frequently during her formative years. Her father, Bernard John Wiest, served as a college dean, while her Scottish-born mother, Anne Stewart, worked as a nurse. Wiest initially pursued ballet in Germany before shifting her focus to theater in high school. She later graduated from the University of Maryland in 1969 with a degree in Arts and Sciences.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Dianne Wiest’s personal life, as she has never married. She was, however, in a relationship with her talent agent, Sam Cohn, for three years in the mid-1980s. Wiest is a devoted mother, having adopted two daughters, Emily and Lily. She keeps her family life private, focusing on her children rather than public relationships.

Career Highlights Dianne Wiest has garnered significant critical acclaim for her nuanced performances, winning two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress. These honors came for her memorable roles in Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and Bullets Over Broadway (1994). Beyond her cinematic triumphs, Wiest has also achieved notable success in television, securing two Primetime Emmy Awards. She won for her guest role in Road to Avonlea (1996) and for her supporting performance in the HBO drama In Treatment (2008).