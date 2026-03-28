Who Is Reba McEntire? Reba Nell McEntire is an American country singer and actress known for her powerful vocals and emotionally resonant storytelling. Dubbed “The Queen of Country,” she has cultivated a career spanning five decades across music and television. Her breakout moment arrived with a national anthem performance at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo, catching Red Steagall’s ear. This led to her first record deal, setting the stage for numerous chart-topping hits.

Full Name Reba Nell McEntire Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Rex Linn Net Worth $95 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Southeastern Oklahoma State University Father Clark Vincent McEntire Mother Jacqueline Smith McEntire Siblings Susie McEntire, Pake McEntire, Alice Foran Kids Shelby Blackstock

Early Life and Education Family life on a working cattle ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma, shaped Reba McEntire’s early years, with her champion steer roper father Clark and music-loving mother Jacqueline fostering a strong work ethic. She often sang with her siblings, Pake and Susie, performing as The Singing McEntires. McEntire pursued an elementary education degree with a music minor at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, balancing studies with barrel racing. Her college years provided a foundation before her professional music journey began.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Reba McEntire’s personal life, including her marriage to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987. She later wed Narvel Blackstock in 1989. McEntire shares a son, Shelby Blackstock, with Blackstock, with whom she co-parents following their 2015 divorce. She is currently engaged to actor Rex Linn.

Career Highlights With over 75 million records sold worldwide, Reba McEntire has garnered immense success, placing 25 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Her 1984 album My Kind of Country is considered a pivotal breakthrough. Beyond music, McEntire notably starred in her self-titled sitcom Reba, which ran for six seasons, expanding her reach into television. She also appeared in films like Tremors and on Broadway in Annie Get Your Gun. To date, McEntire has collected three Grammy Awards, 15 American Music Awards, and 19 Academy of Country Music Awards, solidifying her status as a country music icon.