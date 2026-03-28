Who Is Henry Paulson? Henry Merritt Paulson Jr. is an American investment banker and statesman known for his pivotal role during the 2008 global financial crisis. His career has spanned decades at the highest levels of finance and government. Paulson’s influence shaped economic policy and market stability during a critical period for the US and the world. He first gained widespread public attention when nominated as the United States Secretary of the Treasury, becoming a central figure in navigating unprecedented financial turmoil. His leadership in implementing bailout measures and stabilizing markets was widely broadcast.

Full Name Henry Merritt Paulson Jr. Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1.55 billion Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Dartmouth College, Harvard Business School Father Henry Merritt Paulson Mother Marianne Gallauer Kids Henry Merritt Paulson III, Amanda Clark Paulson

Early Life and Education Raised on a farm in Barrington, Illinois, Henry Paulson grew up influenced by Christian Science. His father, Henry Merritt Paulson, worked as a wholesale jeweler. This upbringing instilled values of discipline and self-reliance. Paulson attended Barrington High School, where he participated in wrestling and football. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Dartmouth College in 1968 and later an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1970.

Notable Relationships Henry Paulson is married to Wendy Judge Paulson, whom he met during his senior year of college. The couple has maintained a private but enduring partnership over the decades. Paulson shares two adult children with his wife: Henry Merritt Paulson III, also known as Merritt Paulson, and journalist Amanda Clark Paulson.

Career Highlights Henry Paulson’s career is marked by significant leadership in both the private and public sectors. He led Goldman Sachs as chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to 2006, overseeing its growth and global expansion. His most defining public role was serving as the 74th United States Secretary of the Treasury from 2006 to 2009. In this capacity, Paulson directed the US response to the 2008 global financial crisis, spearheading initiatives like the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) to prevent systemic collapse. After his government service, Paulson founded the Paulson Institute in 2011. This organization promotes sustainable economic growth and environmental conservation, with a strong focus on US-China relations.