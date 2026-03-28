Who Is Kate Gosselin? Katie Irene Gosselin is an American television personality and author known for her highly organized approach to family life. Her disciplined method of raising a large household captured national attention. She first gained widespread public notice on the reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8, documenting her unique experience as a mother of twins and sextuplets. The show became a ratings phenomenon, captivating millions of viewers.

Full Name Katie Irene Gosselin Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity White Education The Reading Hospital and Medical Center Father Kenton Kreider Mother Charlene Kreider Siblings Kendra Kreider, Christen Kreider, Clairissa Kreider, Kevin Kreider Kids Cara Nicole Gosselin, Madelyn Kate Gosselin, Alexis Faith Gosselin, Hannah Joy Gosselin, Aaden Jonathan Gosselin, Collin Thomas Gosselin, Leah Hope Gosselin, Joel Kevin Gosselin

Early Life and Education Katie Irene Kreider was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, into a family where her father, Kenton Kreider, served as a pastor. She was the third of five children, growing up with three sisters and one brother. Her formative years included attending nursing school at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center, where she honed skills that would later be evident in her meticulous approach to daily life and family management.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kate Gosselin’s public life, though her most notable relationship was her marriage to Jon Gosselin, which lasted from 1999 to 2009. Their separation became a significant media event. Gosselin co-parents eight children with Jon Gosselin, with whom she shares twin daughters Cara Nicole and Madelyn Kate, and sextuplets Alexis Faith, Hannah Joy, Aaden Jonathan, Collin Thomas, Leah Hope, and Joel Kevin. She has remained single since their divorce.

Career Highlights Kate Gosselin achieved widespread fame through the enduring reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, documenting her life with her eight children. The program consistently drew millions of viewers, securing its place as a top-rated show for TLC. Beyond television, Gosselin expanded her platform as an author, penning multiple New York Times bestsellers including Multiple Blessings and Eight Little Faces. More recently, she returned to her nursing roots, specializing in pediatric home healthcare.