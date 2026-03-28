Who Is Julia Stiles? Julia O’Hara Stiles is an American actress with a distinctive intensity and intelligent approach to her roles. Her grounded performances have earned her critical acclaim across diverse projects. She captivated audiences with her breakout role as Kat Stratford in the teen film 10 Things I Hate About You, a performance that cemented her as a formidable young talent and cultural icon.

Full Name Julia O’Hara Stiles Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (172 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, German Education Columbia University (BA) Father John O’Hara Mother Judith Newcomb Stiles Siblings Jane Stiles, Johnny Stiles Kids Strummer Newcomb Cook, Arlo Cook, a third child

Early Life and Education Born and raised in New York City, Julia Stiles was the eldest of three children to artist Judith Newcomb Stiles and businessman John O’Hara. She discovered her passion for acting early, joining La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club at age eleven. She attended New York’s Professional Children’s School, a preparatory institution for aspiring artists. Later, Stiles pursued higher education at Columbia University, earning a degree in English literature while balancing her burgeoning film career.

Notable Relationships On the set of Blackway, Julia Stiles met camera assistant Preston J. Cook, whom she married in September 2017. Earlier in her career, she was linked to actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt during their time at Columbia University. Stiles and Cook are parents to three children, Strummer Newcomb Cook and Arlo Cook, with whom she maintains a private family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Her breakthrough performance in the film 10 Things I Hate About You established Julia Stiles as a dynamic screen presence. She also delivered memorable roles in Save the Last Dance and the Bourne film series, gaining worldwide recognition. Stiles expanded her creative reach by making her directorial debut with the film Wish You Were Here. She also garnered nominations for a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her compelling work in the television series Dexter.