Who Is Laura Harrier? Laura Ruth Harrier is an American actress and model known for her captivating screen presence. Her roles often blend vulnerability with quiet strength. She gained widespread notice playing Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The blockbuster film brought her international attention and critical buzz.

Full Name Laura Ruth Harrier Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 ¾ inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity African American, European Education Evanston Township High School, William Esper Studio Father Temujin Harrier Mother Linda Sagan Siblings William Harrier

Early Life and Education A quiet childhood in Evanston, Illinois, shaped Laura Ruth Harrier, where her father worked in insurance and her mother as a speech pathologist. She also has a younger brother, William. Harrier attended Evanston Township High School, where she participated in sports and found an early interest in fashion. She later honed her acting skills at the William Esper Studio in New York.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Laura Harrier’s public life, including a relationship with basketball player Klay Thompson from 2018 to 2020. More recently, she was engaged to creative consultant Sam Jarou. Harrier and Jarou ended their engagement in April 2025, and she has no children. She is currently single.

Career Highlights Laura Harrier secured her breakthrough role portraying Liz Allan in the 2017 blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming. This performance garnered significant international attention for her acting career. She expanded her filmography by starring as civil rights activist Patrice Dumas in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed 2018 film BlacKkKlansman. Her portrayal earned a Black Reel Award nomination. Beyond acting, Harrier has served as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, modeling for luxury brands such as Bulgari and Calvin Klein. Her work cements her as a significant figure in both film and fashion.