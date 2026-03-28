Who Is Vince Vaughn? Vincent Anthony Vaughn is an American actor known for his rapid-fire delivery and comedic timing. His versatile performances often blend sharp wit with a charming, everyman persona. He achieved widespread recognition with the independent film Swingers, and his smooth-talking portrayal of Trent resonated deeply with a generation of filmgoers.

Full Name Vincent Anthony Vaughn Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $75 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Lake Forest High School Father Vernon Lindsay Vaughn Mother Sharon Eileen DePalmo Siblings Victoria Vaughn, Valerie Vaughn Kids Locklyn Kyla Vaughn, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn

Early Life and Education Growing up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Vince Vaughn was raised in a household with a Catholic mother, Sharon Eileen DePalmo, and a Protestant father, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn. He attended Lake Forest High School in Illinois, where he discovered a passion for acting through school plays and improv comedy.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Kyla Weber, Vince Vaughn previously dated his The Break-Up co-star Jennifer Aniston, a highly publicized romance that captured significant media attention. Vaughn and Weber tied the knot in 2010 and share two children, Locklyn Kyla Vaughn and Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, with whom he prioritizes family time.

Career Highlights Vince Vaughn cemented his status as a comedic leading man with blockbuster films like Wedding Crashers, which grossed over $285 million worldwide. His early career breakthrough came with the cult classic Swingers, a role that showcased his distinctive improvisational style and launched him into the public eye. He also earned critical praise for dramatic turns in films such as Hacksaw Ridge and the second season of True Detective, demonstrating his range beyond comedy.