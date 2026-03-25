Happy birthday to Elton John , Big Sean , and Marcia Cross ! March 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer Elton John, 79 Renowned for his flamboyant stage presence and distinctive piano style, Elton John emerged as a British singer-songwriter and composer with unparalleled global reach. He is celebrated for his prolific songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin and a catalog of enduring hits.



His career highlights include selling over 300 million records, winning an EGOT, and his groundbreaking work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation.



Little-known fact: Despite his extravagant stage persona, Elton John wore glasses as a teenager not due to poor eyesight, but to emulate Buddy Holly.

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#2 Rapper and Singer Big Sean, 38 An American rapper from Detroit, Big Sean gained initial recognition after freestyling for Kanye West. Sean Michael Leonard Anderson has since released multiple chart-topping albums, including Dark Sky Paradise and Detroit 2. He is also a dedicated mental health advocate.



Little-known fact: His grandmother, Mildred Leonard, was one of the first Black female captains in the United States Army during World War II.

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#3 Actress Marcia Cross, 64 Known for her compelling portrayals of complex women, American actress Marcia Cross rose to prominence on iconic television dramas. She gained widespread acclaim as Dr. Kimberly Shaw on Melrose Place and later as Bree Van de Kamp on Desperate Housewives, roles that showcased her versatility. Cross is also a passionate advocate for cancer awareness.



Little-known fact: She took a hiatus from acting to earn a master's degree in psychology.

#4 Comedian and Actress Jenny Slate, 44 Known for her distinctive comedic voice, American actress and comedian Jenny Slate rose to prominence through her stand-up and roles on Saturday Night Live. Her talent extends to celebrated voice work in animated films like Zootopia and the beloved Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.



Little-known fact: Jenny Slate graduated as valedictorian from Milton Academy, showcasing her academic prowess before launching her comedy career.

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#5 Comedian and Actor Nate Bargatze, 47 Quietly rising through the comedy ranks, American stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is celebrated for his clean, observational humor and calm, deadpan delivery. His Netflix specials, including the Grammy-winning Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, have earned him millions of fans, and he has also hosted Saturday Night Live.



Little-known fact: Nate Bargatze was cut from both the basketball and golf teams during his high school years.

#6 Singer and Actress Katharine Mcphee, 42 Renowned for her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence, American singer and actress Katharine McPhee first captivated audiences as a reality television star. Beyond her successful music career, she showcased her acting talent in the musical drama Smash and made her Broadway debut in Waitress. She also co-parents a son with her husband, David Foster.



Little-known fact: Before American Idol, Katharine McPhee struggled with eating disorders and credits the show with saving her life.

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#7 Youtuber Casey Neistat, 45 An American YouTube personality, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, Casey Neistat redefined digital storytelling with his dynamic vlogs and innovative short films. He gained widespread recognition for his groundbreaking "iPod's Dirty Secret" video and later co-founded the Beme app, which CNN acquired.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame, Casey Neistat lived in a trailer park with his girlfriend and infant son while working as a dishwasher.

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#8 Singer and Actress Aly Michalka, 37 An American actress and singer-songwriter, Aly Michalka gained widespread recognition for her breakout role. She played Keely Teslow on the popular Disney Channel series Phil of the Future. Beyond acting, Michalka forms the pop rock duo Aly & AJ with her sister, releasing hit albums and touring globally.



Little-known fact: She has been shooting firearms since the age of nine and is comfortable with various types of guns.

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#9 Music Producer Ryan Lewis, 38 Known for his visionary sound, American record producer and musician Ryan Lewis became a global sensation with his collaborations. He is widely recognized for his work with Macklemore, including the Grammy-winning album The Heist. Lewis's creative efforts also extend to directing music videos and producing for other artists.



Little-known fact: His mother, Julie Lewis, contracted HIV from a blood transfusion before he was born, inspiring his involvement in The 30/30 Project to build health centers.

#10 Actress Mikey Madison, 27 An American actress celebrated for her impactful performances, Mikey Madison rose to prominence with her role as Max Fox in the acclaimed series Better Things. She later garnered an Academy Award for Best Actress for her leading role in the 2024 film Anora. Madison is also recognized for her memorable appearances in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scream.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Mikey Madison was a competitive horseback rider, a passion she shared with her family.

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