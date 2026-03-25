Who Is Big Sean? Sean Michael Leonard Anderson is an American rapper whose lyrical versatility and keen ear for production have made him a consistent force in Hip-Hop. His vibrant style often blends introspective themes with upbeat energy, earning him a devoted global fanbase. He first gained widespread public attention after signing with Kanye West’s GOOD Music in 2007. His debut album, Finally Famous, solidified his arrival, delivering chart-topping singles and establishing his distinctive voice within the genre.

Full Name Sean Michael Leonard Anderson Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship With Jhené Aiko Net Worth $26 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Detroit Waldorf School, Cass Technical High School Father James Anderson Mother Myra Anderson Siblings Brett Anderson Kids Noah

Early Life and Education Born in Santa Monica, California, Sean Michael Leonard Anderson moved to Detroit, Michigan, at three months old, where he was raised by his mother, Myra Anderson, and his grandmother. This early environment fostered his innate connection to music. He attended Detroit Waldorf School from kindergarten through eighth grade, which cultivated his artistic leanings, then graduated from Cass Technical High School, honing his lyrical skills even further by selling his own music.

Notable Relationships In recent years, Big Sean has been in a relationship with singer Jhené Aiko, with whom he has collaborated on music projects and publicly shared many moments. Earlier in his career, he was engaged to actress Naya Rivera and also dated pop star Ariana Grande. Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their son, Noah, in November 2022. The couple remains a prominent pairing in the music industry.

Career Highlights Big Sean’s albums have consistently topped the charts, including the acclaimed Dark Sky Paradise in 2015 and Detroit 2 in 2020, both debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. These projects collectively feature numerous platinum-certified singles. Beyond music, he launched the Sean Anderson Foundation, focused on education, health, and safety for young adults. He also collaborated with Adidas for a signature shoe and built a music studio at his former high school. He has collected multiple BET Hip Hop Awards and received several Grammy Award nominations, cementing Anderson as a fixture in modern Hip-Hop culture.