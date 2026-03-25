Who Is Ryan Lewis? Ryan Scott Lewis is an American record producer and musician, celebrated for his innovative production within the hip-hop genre. Based in Seattle, he is recognized for his distinctive sound and visual artistry. He achieved widespread recognition as half of the duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, with their 2012 album The Heist catapulting them to global fame through hit singles like “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.” The album secured four Grammy Awards.

Full Name Ryan Scott Lewis Gender Male Relationship Status Engaged to Jackie Ganger Net Worth $22 million Nationality American Education Ferris High School, Roosevelt High School, University of Washington Father Scott Lewis Mother Julie Lewis Siblings Teresa Lewis, Laura Lewis

Early Life and Education Born in Spokane, Washington, Ryan Lewis grew up alongside his two older sisters, Teresa and Laura, in a household that nurtured his early musical interests. He began playing guitar in rock bands around age ten, developing a passion for music production by fifteen. Lewis attended Ferris High School in Spokane before graduating from Roosevelt High School in Seattle. He later earned a degree in Comparative History of Ideas from the University of Washington.

Notable Relationships Ryan Lewis became engaged to his high school sweetheart, Jackie Ganger, in December 2015. Their long-term relationship has been publicly acknowledged since. Lewis does not have any publicly known children, and his relationship with Ganger remains his most prominent personal connection.

Career Highlights Ryan Lewis’s career soared with the release of The Heist album in 2012, a collaboration with rapper Macklemore that produced chart-topping singles like “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.” The duo’s independent success led to millions of sales. His versatile talents extended to directing numerous music videos for Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and he also co-wrote and produced Kesha’s impactful song “Praying.” Lewis later worked with Hobo Johnson and created theme music for “The Deck” podcast.