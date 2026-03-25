Who Is Nate Bargatze? Nate Bargatze is an American stand-up comedian recognized for his calm, deadpan delivery and clean, observational humor. His routines often highlight relatable anecdotes about family and everyday life. He first gained widespread public attention with his Netflix specials, leading to sold-out arena tours and record-breaking performances. Bargatze’s unique style has since cemented his place as a leading voice in modern comedy.

Full Name Nathanael Bargatze Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education DuPont Elementary, Donelson Christian Academy, Volunteer State Community College, Western Kentucky University Father Stephen Bargatze Mother Carol Bargatze Siblings Derek Bargatze, Abigail Bargatze Kids Harper Bargatze

Early Life and Education Nate Bargatze was born into a devout Christian family in Nashville, Tennessee, where his father, Stephen Bargatze, worked as a professional magician and clown. His mother, Carol, managed tickets for Vanderbilt Commodores games. He attended DuPont Elementary before transferring to Donelson Christian Academy, where his father also taught history, and later briefly studied at Volunteer State Community College and Western Kentucky University. Bargatze cultivated an early interest in performing through church skits.

Notable Relationships Nate Bargatze married Laura Blair on October 13, 2006, after they met while working together at an Applebee’s restaurant in Tennessee. She has since become a talent manager and producer for his podcast. The couple shares one daughter, Harper Bargatze, born in July 2012, with whom they reside in Nashville. Harper has often playfully introduced her father at the start of his comedy specials.

Career Highlights Nate Bargatze’s stand-up specials have garnered significant acclaim, notably his 2024 Netflix special Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, which earned a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. Earlier works like The Tennessee Kid and Hello World also reached millions of viewers. Beyond his specials, Bargatze has expanded his reach by hosting Saturday Night Live twice and is set to host the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025. He also launched The Nateland Podcast and published the book Big Dumb Eyes: Stories from a Simpler Mind.