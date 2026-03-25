Who Is Aly Michalka? Alyson Renae Michalka is an American actress and singer, known for her versatile performances across television and music. She consistently brings a compelling presence to both dramatic and comedic roles. Her breakout came with the Disney Channel sitcom Phil of the Future, where her portrayal of Keely Teslow resonated with young audiences. This success quickly established Michalka as a recognizable talent in the entertainment industry.

Full Name Alyson Renae Michalka Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Home-schooled Father Mark Michalka Mother Carrie Michalka Siblings Amanda Joy Michalka Kids Jack Francis

Early Life and Education Growing up in Torrance, California, and later Seattle, Washington, Alyson Michalka was immersed in a creative household; her mother, Carrie, was a musician, and her younger sister, AJ, also pursued music and acting. Homeschooled, Michalka began playing piano at five and guitar by age thirteen, showing an early inclination for musical pursuits. She also performed in church plays, setting the stage for her future career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to filmmaker Stephen Ringer, Aly Michalka’s relationship with the director began after they met on the set of the film Sequoia in 2013. Their private wedding ceremony took place in Italy in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Francis, in April. Michalka has no other children and maintains a discreet public profile regarding her family life.

Career Highlights Aly Michalka achieved early fame starring as Keely Teslow in the Disney Channel series Phil of the Future. She also appeared in films like Easy A and the CW drama iZombie, anchoring several popular productions. Beyond acting, she is half of the pop rock duo Aly & AJ with her sister Amanda Joy Michalka. They have released multiple albums, including the platinum-certified Insomniatic, featuring the hit “Potential Breakup Song.” Their musical journey continued with recent albums like A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, further cementing their enduring presence in pop music.