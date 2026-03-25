Who Is Jenny Slate? Jenny Sarah Slate is an American actress, comedian, and writer, known for her distinctive voice and versatile performances. Her work often blends sharp wit with heartfelt vulnerability. She first gained widespread recognition for her breakout lead role in the 2014 dramedy Obvious Child. This film showcased her range and earned her critical acclaim, establishing her as a unique talent in both comedy and independent cinema.

Full Name Jenny Sarah Slate Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, Sephardi Jewish Education Milton Academy, Columbia University Father Ronald Slate Mother Nancy Slate Siblings Abigail Slate, Stacey Slate Kids Ida Lupine Shattuck

Early Life and Education Jenny Sarah Slate was born in Milton, Massachusetts, to Ron and Nancy Slate, and grew up in a Jewish family with two sisters. Her father worked as a businessman and poet, while her mother was a ceramicist. She was valedictorian of Milton Academy before attending Columbia University, where she studied literature and helped form the improv group Fruit Paunch, laying the groundwork for her comedic career.

Notable Relationships Jenny Slate has been married twice, first to filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp from 2012 to 2016. The pair collaborated on the acclaimed Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. She later dated actor Chris Evans before marrying art curator Ben Shattuck in 2021, with whom she shares a daughter, Ida Lupine Shattuck.

Career Highlights Jenny Slate’s career took a significant turn with her lead performance in the 2014 independent film Obvious Child, for which she earned a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress in a Comedy. She also gained notice during her season on Saturday Night Live. Beyond acting, Slate co-created and voiced the beloved character in the Marcel the Shell with Shoes On short films and feature movie, expanding into a critically acclaimed literary and cinematic franchise. Her voice acting credits are extensive, including roles in Zootopia, The Secret Life of Pets franchise, and Bob’s Burgers, cementing her unique comedic presence across various animated projects.