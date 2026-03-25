Who Is Mikey Madison? Mikey Madison is an American actress known for her authentic and intense performances. Her roles often showcase a compelling blend of vulnerability and fierce determination. Her breakout moment came with the 2024 film Anora, where her transformative lead performance earned critical acclaim. Madison subsequently won an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role.

Full Name Mikey Madison Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Homeschooled Father Michael Rosberg Mother Tracy Rosberg Siblings Miles Rosberg, Tanya Rosberg, Natasha Rosberg, Holden Rosberg

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Mikey Madison grew up with her twin brother Miles and three other siblings. Both her parents, Michael and Tracy Rosberg, are psychologists, fostering an environment of understanding human behavior. Madison was homeschooled from the seventh grade onward, initially dedicating much of her time to competitive horseback riding. However, at age 14, she shifted her focus to acting, drawn to its emotional depth and intimacy.

Notable Relationships Mikey Madison maintains a private personal life and is currently confirmed to be single. She has not publicly shared details of past relationships, prioritizing her burgeoning acting career. Madison does not have children, and her focus remains on her professional endeavors. She has spoken about valuing privacy, choosing to keep her personal and romantic life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Mikey Madison achieved significant recognition for her compelling portrayal of Max Fox in the FX comedy-drama Better Things, a role she held from 2016 to 2022. Her nuanced performance in the series established her as a rising talent in television. Her career further ascended with the critically acclaimed 2024 film Anora, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. She also garnered widespread attention for her roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019 and the horror film Scream in 2022.