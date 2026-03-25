Who Is Casey Neistat? Casey Owen Neistat is an American YouTube personality, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, recognized for his fast-paced vlogs and dynamic storytelling. His impactful short films often combine social commentary with inventive visuals. He first rose to public attention in 2003 with “iPod’s Dirty Secret,” a viral video criticizing Apple’s battery replacement policy, which prompted a company policy change. He also helped pioneer the daily vlog format on YouTube.

Full Name Casey Owen Neistat Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Candice Pool Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Dropped out of Ledyard High School Father Barry Edward Neistat Mother Amy Louise Bickford Siblings Van Neistat, Dean Neistat, Jordan Neistat Kids Owen Neistat, Francine Neistat, Georgie Neistat

Early Life and Education Casey Owen Neistat was born in Gales Ferry, Connecticut, into a family where his father sold kitchen appliances and his mother ran a cafe. He was raised in Reform Judaism alongside his three siblings. Neistat left Ledyard High School during his sophomore year at age 17, choosing not to pursue higher education. Before moving to New York City to pursue filmmaking, he worked as a dishwasher and short-order cook in Mystic, Connecticut.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of notable relationships has marked Casey Neistat’s life, including an early partnership with Robin Harris and two marriages to Candice Pool. His first marriage to Pool in 2005 was annulled after only a month. Neistat shares a son, Owen, with Robin Harris, and two daughters, Francine and Georgie, with his current wife, Candice Pool, whom he remarried in 2013. He openly discusses their dynamic on their podcast, “Couples Therapy”.

Career Highlights Casey Neistat’s innovative approach to digital media began with early collaborations on short films and the HBO series The Neistat Brothers. His self-titled YouTube channel, launched in 2010, became globally popular through its daily vlogs, attracting over 12 million subscribers and billions of views. He expanded his ventures by co-founding Beme, a video-sharing app that CNN acquired for an estimated $25 million in 2016. Neistat also established 368, a collaborative creative space in New York City, fostering a community for content creators. To date, he has received a John Cassavetes Award, GQ’s “New Media Star” Man of the Year, and a Streamy Award for Best First Person Series. These accolades highlight his significant impact on filmmaking and digital storytelling.