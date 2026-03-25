Who Is Marcia Cross? Marcia Anne Cross is an American actress known for commanding roles and a fiery screen presence. Her dramatic intensity often transforms complex characters into audience favorites. She burst into the public eye as the unhinged Dr. Kimberly Shaw on Melrose Place, a role that brought unexpected twists and memorable storylines. Her performances quickly cemented her as a prime-time staple.

Full Name Marcia Anne Cross Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Juilliard School, Antioch University, Los Angeles Father Mark J. Cross Mother Janet Slamin Siblings Susan Cross, Ellen Cross Kids Eden Mahoney, Savannah Mahoney

Early Life and Education Growing up in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Marcia Anne Cross was the youngest of three daughters to Janet, a teacher, and Mark J. Cross, a personnel manager. Her family fostered an early love for performing. She attended Marlborough High School, later graduating from the Juilliard School with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting. Cross further pursued her intellectual interests, earning a master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Marcia Anne Cross’s life, including a long-term relationship with actor Richard Jordan until his passing in 1993. She married stockbroker Tom Mahoney in 2006. Cross and Mahoney share fraternal twin daughters, Eden and Savannah, born in February 2007.

Career Highlights Marcia Anne Cross achieved serial success portraying iconic characters in long-running television dramas. Her role as Dr. Kimberly Shaw on Melrose Place from 1992 to 1997 captivated audiences with its dramatic depth. She then starred as the meticulous Bree Van de Kamp on Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012, earning multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. Beyond acting, Cross has become a vocal advocate for cancer awareness, openly sharing her personal journey with anal cancer. She champions public information about HPV infection, aiming to destigmatize diagnoses and encourage open discussion.