Katharine McPhee: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Katharine McPhee
March 25, 1984
Los Angeles, California, US
41 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Katharine McPhee?
Katharine McPhee is an American actress and singer known for her powerful vocals and versatile performances. Her dynamic range allows her to effortlessly transition between pop, R&B, and musical theater roles.
She first captured national attention as the runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006. Her soulful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” became a signature moment on the show.
|Full Name
|Katharine McPhee
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to David Foster
|Net Worth
|$14 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Notre Dame High School, Boston Conservatory
|Father
|Daniel McPhee
|Mother
|Peisha McPhee
|Siblings
|Adriana McPhee
|Kids
|Rennie David Foster
Early Life and Education
Born in Los Angeles, California, Katharine McPhee was raised in a musically inclined household, with her mother, Peisha McPhee, working as a vocal coach. Her early exposure fostered a natural talent for singing.
She attended Notre Dame High School, where she participated in theatrical productions, then briefly majored in musical theater at the Boston Conservatory before pursuing her professional career.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to renowned music producer David Foster, Katharine McPhee previously wed Nick Cokas in 2008 before their divorce in 2016. She later dated her Scorpion co-star Elyes Gabel.
McPhee shares one son, Rennie David Foster, with David Foster, whom she married in June 2019. The couple frequently performs together.
Career Highlights
Katharine McPhee launched into the public eye as the runner-up on American Idol Season 5 in 2006, leading to her self-titled debut album which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. The album featured the gold-certified single “Over It.”
Her acting career expanded with a starring role as Karen Cartwright in the NBC musical series Smash, which aired from 2012 to 2013. She later gained further recognition portraying Paige Dineen in the CBS series Scorpion.
McPhee has also made her mark on Broadway, debuting as Jenna in Waitress in 2018. She continues to balance her music and acting, solidifying her versatile presence in entertainment.
See Also
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