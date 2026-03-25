Who Is Katharine McPhee? Katharine McPhee is an American actress and singer known for her powerful vocals and versatile performances. Her dynamic range allows her to effortlessly transition between pop, R&B, and musical theater roles. She first captured national attention as the runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006. Her soulful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” became a signature moment on the show.

Full Name Katharine McPhee Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married to David Foster Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Notre Dame High School, Boston Conservatory Father Daniel McPhee Mother Peisha McPhee Siblings Adriana McPhee Kids Rennie David Foster

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Katharine McPhee was raised in a musically inclined household, with her mother, Peisha McPhee, working as a vocal coach. Her early exposure fostered a natural talent for singing. She attended Notre Dame High School, where she participated in theatrical productions, then briefly majored in musical theater at the Boston Conservatory before pursuing her professional career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to renowned music producer David Foster, Katharine McPhee previously wed Nick Cokas in 2008 before their divorce in 2016. She later dated her Scorpion co-star Elyes Gabel. McPhee shares one son, Rennie David Foster, with David Foster, whom she married in June 2019. The couple frequently performs together.