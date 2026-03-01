Happy birthday to Justin Bieber , Lupita Nyong'o , and Ron Howard ! March 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Songwriter Justin Bieber, 32 The Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber rose to global fame as a teenage YouTube sensation discovered by Scooter Braun. He is known for his chart-topping albums and hit singles across pop and R&B, earning him multiple Grammy Awards.



Little-known fact: He taught himself to play the piano, drums, guitar, and trumpet by ear as a child.

#2 Actress Lupita Nyong'o, 43 Inspiring audiences with her profound performances, Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o is celebrated for her powerful on-screen presence and advocacy. She earned an Academy Award for her debut in 12 Years a Slave and starred in the Black Panther series. Nyong'o also became a best-selling author with her acclaimed children's book Sulwe.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, she returned to Mexico for seven months specifically to learn Spanish.

#3 Actor and Director Ron Howard, 72 An American actor and filmmaker with a career spanning six decades, Ron Howard first charmed audiences as a child star. He gained prominence playing Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and Richie Cunningham on Happy Days.



Later, Howard successfully transitioned into directing, earning an Academy Award for Best Director for the film A Beautiful Mind and co-founding the production company Imagine Entertainment. He has directed numerous critically acclaimed films, showcasing his versatility behind the camera.



Little-known fact: Ron Howard once participated as a contestant on an episode of the television show The Dating Game in 1971.

#4 Actor and Producer Javier Bardem, 57 Renowned for his intense performances, Javier Bardem is a Spanish actor who commands the screen with remarkable versatility. He is celebrated for his Academy Award-winning role in *No Country for Old Men* and his magnetic presence in both Hollywood blockbusters and critically acclaimed international films.

Beyond his impressive filmography, Bardem is also a passionate advocate for environmental causes, notably serving as a Greenpeace ambassador.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to acting, Javier Bardem played rugby for the junior Spanish National Team.

#5 Singer and Actor Roger Daltrey, 82 The powerful voice of English singer and actor Roger Daltrey catapulted The Who to global fame as their co-founder and charismatic lead vocalist. He gained a Golden Globe nomination for starring in the 1975 film Tommy, and also maintains a respected solo career.



Little-known fact: Roger Daltrey once crafted his very first guitar by hand from a simple block of wood.

#6 Singer and Actress Kesha, 39 Known for her vibrant persona and anthemic pop, American singer-songwriter Kesha burst onto the music scene with her record-breaking debut single “Tik Tok.” Her albums Animal and Rainbow both reached number one on the charts, showcasing her enduring appeal and artistic growth. She is also recognized for her advocacy for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights.





Little-known fact: Before finding fame, Kesha once appeared with her family on an episode of the reality TV series The Simple Life.

#7 Actor and Musician Jensen Ackles, 48 An American actor recognized for his commanding screen presence, Jensen Ackles rose to prominence through compelling roles in genre television. He cemented his status as a fan favorite starring in the long-running series Supernatural and later gained critical acclaim as Soldier Boy in The Boys.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, Jensen Ackles had initially planned to study sports medicine at Texas Tech University, aspiring to become a physical therapist.

#8 Director and Producer Zack Snyder, 60 American filmmaker Zack Snyder is celebrated for his visually distinct and often epic contributions to action and superhero cinema. His directorial debut, Dawn of the Dead, paved the way for blockbusters like 300 and his shaping of the DC Extended Universe.



Little-known fact: While in high school, Zack Snyder was expelled for making a film that satirized the school’s administration.

#9 Actor Ma Dong-Seok, 55 Renowned for his commanding screen presence, Ma Dong-seok is a Korean American actor and producer. He gained international fame with the zombie thriller Train to Busan and is known for tough, yet endearing, characters. His diverse filmography includes The Outlaws series and his Hollywood debut in Marvel's Eternals.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Ma Dong-seok worked as a personal trainer for renowned mixed martial artists Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman.