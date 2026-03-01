Who Is Ma Dong-seok? Ma Dong-seok is a Korean American actor and film producer, recognized for his powerful screen presence and a unique blend of toughness and warmth. He has established himself as a prominent action star in South Korean cinema. His breakout moment arrived with the 2016 zombie blockbuster Train to Busan, where his role as a protective husband garnered international acclaim and solidified his global appeal.

Full Name Ma Dong-seok Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality Korean American Education Columbus State Community College

Early Life and Education Born Lee Dong-seok on March 1, 1971, in Seoul, South Korea, Ma Dong-seok immigrated to the United States with his family at age eighteen. He later became a US citizen.

Before pursuing acting, he attended Columbus State Community College and worked as a personal trainer for mixed martial artists.

Notable Relationships Currently married to fitness trainer and television personality Ye Jung-hwa, Ma Dong-seok publicly confirmed their relationship in 2016. The couple legally registered their marriage in 2021.

They held a private wedding ceremony in May 2024, years after their official union due to busy schedules.

Career Highlights Ma Dong-seok’s career exploded with the critically acclaimed zombie thriller Train to Busan, followed by his starring role in The Outlaws, which launched a successful film series. He also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals, expanding his international reach. Beyond acting, Ma co-founded his production company, Team Gorilla, now Big Punch Entertainment, and has actively been involved in planning and writing screenplays for his projects, including the Deep Trap movie and The Roundup franchise. He has received numerous accolades, including the Best Actor Award at the Golden Egg Awards for The Outlaws and Film Actor of the Year by Gallup Korea multiple times, cementing his status as a bankable star.