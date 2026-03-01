Who Is Kesha? Kesha Rose Sebert is an American singer and songwriter known for her bold, genre-bending pop music and irreverent persona. She consistently pushes artistic boundaries with her distinctive vocal style. Her breakthrough moment arrived in 2009 with an uncredited feature on Flo Rida’s chart-topping single “Right Round,” followed by her own debut hit, “Tik Tok.” This dance anthem quickly climbed charts globally.

Full Name Kesha Rose Sebert Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Brentwood High School, Franklin High School Mother Pebe Sebert Siblings Lagan Sebert, Louie Sebert

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Kesha Rose Sebert spent her formative years in Nashville, Tennessee, where her mother, Pebe Sebert, a singer-songwriter, fostered her early musical interests. She often accompanied her mother to recording studios, immersing herself in the craft. Kesha attended Franklin High School and Brentwood High School, excelling academically in the International Baccalaureate program and even playing trumpet and saxophone in the marching band. She ultimately left school at seventeen to pursue her music career in Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships In recent years, Kesha’s relationships have remained largely out of the spotlight. She was previously in a long-term, open relationship with writer Brad Ashenfelter, which began in 2014. This relationship ended in 2021. More recently, she was linked to Italian music producer Riccardo Maddaloso, but this romance ended in October 2023. Kesha has stated she is currently single and focusing on self-love.

Career Highlights Kesha’s career is defined by infectious pop anthems and a journey of artistic evolution, beginning with her debut single “Tik Tok.” The track became a global phenomenon, topping charts and achieving monumental digital sales. Her debut album, Animal, also reached number one, solidifying her early success. Beyond her initial hits, Kesha expanded her musical range with albums like Rainbow, which received critical acclaim and a Grammy Award nomination. She has also launched a cosmetics line, Kesha Rose Beauty, further extending her brand.