Who Is Ron Howard? Ronald William Howard is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, recognized for his versatile career in Hollywood. He has shaped numerous acclaimed films and television series with a distinctive blend of drama and heartwarming storytelling. Howard first gained widespread attention as a child actor, playing Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show from 1960 to 1968. He then became a household name as Richie Cunningham in the popular sitcom Happy Days, which further cemented his public image.

Full Name Ronald William Howard Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, English, Scottish, Irish, Dutch Education John Burroughs High School, University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts Father Rance Howard Mother Jean Speegle Howard Siblings Clint Howard Kids Bryce Dallas Howard, Paige Howard, Jocelyn Howard, Reed Howard

Early Life and Education Born in Duncan, Oklahoma, Ronald William Howard grew up in a theatrical family, with both his father, Rance Howard, and mother, Jean Speegle Howard, working as actors. This early immersion in show business instilled a passion for storytelling and performance from a very young age. He received tutoring at Desilu Studios during his child acting years and attended public schools, including John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California. Howard later enrolled in the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, though he did not complete his degree.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of commitment defines Ron Howard’s relationship with his wife, Cheryl Alley, whom he married on June 7, 1975. The couple has remained together for over five decades, a notable rarity in Hollywood. Howard shares four children with Cheryl: daughters Bryce Dallas Howard, Paige Howard, and Jocelyn Howard, and son Reed Howard. Their enduring partnership serves as a visible example of stability within the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights Ron Howard transitioned from acclaimed child actor to Oscar-winning director, helming numerous blockbuster films. His directorial triumphs include the space drama Apollo 13 and the biographical A Beautiful Mind, for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Director. Beyond directing, Howard co-founded Imagine Entertainment with Brian Grazer in 1986, establishing a major production company responsible for films like Friday Night Lights and television series such as 24 and Arrested Development. This venture solidified his influence as a Hollywood power player. His career also boasts two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reflecting his significant contributions as both an actor and a director. Howard was further recognized with the National Medal of Arts in 2003.