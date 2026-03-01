Who Is Don Lemon? Don Lemon is an American television journalist recognized for his direct interviewing style and insightful commentary on current events. His distinctive voice shaped national conversations for nearly two decades. He first gained widespread attention as the host of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, where his nightly analyses drew a consistent viewership. This role cemented his reputation as a formidable presence in cable news.

Full Name Don Lemon Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Tim Malone Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Creole Education Baker High School, Louisiana State University, Brooklyn College Father Wilmon Lee Richardson Mother Katherine Marie Bouligney Siblings Yma Lemon, Leisa Lemon

Early Life and Education Born Don Renaldo Lemon-Clark in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Lemon grew up with his mother, Katherine Marie Bouligney, and father, Wilmon Lee Richardson. His parents instilled the importance of education and hard work from a young age. Lemon attended Baker High School before continuing his studies at Louisiana State University. He later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from Brooklyn College, laying the foundation for his distinguished career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to real estate agent Tim Malone, Don Lemon publicly announced their engagement in April 2019 after several years of dating. Their wedding took place in April 2024. Lemon, one of the first openly gay Black news hosts on national television, shares no children with Malone and has maintained a relatively private personal life since his public coming out in 2011.

Career Highlights Don Lemon anchored CNN Tonight with Don Lemon from 2014 to 2022, becoming a prominent voice in cable news for his direct approach to political and social issues. He also served as a co-host for CNN This Morning. Beyond his long tenure at CNN, Lemon expanded his reach by launching The Don Lemon Show in 2024, a YouTube web series offering his perspective on current events. He authored the memoir Transparent in 2011, detailing personal experiences and addressing social topics. To date, Lemon has earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for his 2002 reporting on the Washington, D.C. snipers, along with multiple regional Emmy Awards, cementing his status in broadcast journalism.