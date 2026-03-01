Who Is Jensen Ackles? Jensen Ross Ackles is an American actor known for his compelling presence and versatile roles across fantasy and drama. His performances often showcase a blend of rugged charm and emotional depth, endearing him to a global fanbase. He first gained widespread public attention portraying Dean Winchester in The CW’s long-running series Supernatural, a role he held for 15 seasons. This breakout moment cemented his status as a genre icon. He is also recognized for his distinctive singing voice.

Full Name Jensen Ross Ackles Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, English, Scottish, Irish American Education Lloyd V. Berkner High School Father Alan Roger Ackles Mother Donna Joan Shaffer Siblings Joshua Ackles, Mackenzie Ackles Kids Justice Jay Ackles, Zeppelin Bram Ackles, Arrow Rhodes Ackles

Early Life and Education Growing up in Dallas, Texas, Jensen Ackles was immersed in a household where acting was a familiar pursuit, as his father, Alan Roger Ackles, was also an actor. This early exposure to the craft provided a natural pathway for his future career. He attended Lloyd V. Berkner High School, graduating in 1996, and initially planned to study sports medicine at Texas Tech University before deciding to pursue acting full-time.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Jensen Ackles’s most prominent public relationship with actress and model Danneel Harris, whom he married on May 15, 2010, after several years of dating. Their romance began after they met on the set of the film Ten Inch Hero. The couple shares three children: daughter Justice Jay Ackles, and twins Zeppelin Bram Ackles and Arrow Rhodes Ackles. Ackles and Harris Ackles often share glimpses of their family life with fans.

Career Highlights Jensen Ackles achieved serial success portraying Dean Winchester in the popular fantasy drama Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons and garnered a dedicated global following. His performance earned him multiple award nominations and established his lasting impact on television. Beyond acting, Ackles launched Family Business Beer Company, a brewery in Dripping Springs, Texas, co-owned with his wife and in-laws, a nod to his iconic series. He also co-founded Chaos Machine Productions with his wife, developing new television projects.