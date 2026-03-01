Who Is Zack Snyder? American filmmaker Zachary Edward Snyder is known for visually striking, highly stylized action and superhero films. His work often features bold aesthetics and a unique approach to storytelling. Snyder’s feature film debut, the 2004 remake Dawn of the Dead, garnered critical praise and significant box office success, reinvigorating the zombie horror genre. This early triumph established his distinctive directorial voice.

Full Name Zachary Edward Snyder Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Education Heatherley School of Fine Art, Art Center College of Design Father Charles Edward Snyder Mother Marsha Manley Siblings Audrey Snyder, Sam Snyder

Early Life and Education Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Zack Snyder was raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, where his mother, Marsha Manley, a painter and photography teacher, fostered his artistic interests. His father, Charles Edward Snyder, was an executive recruiter. He studied painting at the Heatherley School of Fine Art in England before attending Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Zachary Edward Snyder’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to producer Deborah Johnson, whom he wed in 2004. He was previously married to Denise Weber. Snyder is a father to eight children, including biological and adopted children from previous relationships and two adopted with Deborah Snyder.

Career Highlights Zachary Edward Snyder directed the visually stunning 300, a 2006 adaptation of Frank Miller’s graphic novel, which grossed over $456 million worldwide. He also helmed Watchmen in 2009, a polarizing yet ambitious superhero film. Snyder co-founded the production company Cruel and Unusual Films, later rebranded as The Stone Quarry, with his wife Deborah Snyder and partner Wesley Coller. This venture allowed him to produce many of his own directorial projects. His work with DC Extended Universe films like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice established him as a pivotal filmmaker in modern comic book adaptations.