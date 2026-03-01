Zack Snyder: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Zack Snyder
March 1, 1966
Green Bay, Wisconsin, US
60 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Zack Snyder?
American filmmaker Zachary Edward Snyder is known for visually striking, highly stylized action and superhero films. His work often features bold aesthetics and a unique approach to storytelling.
Snyder’s feature film debut, the 2004 remake Dawn of the Dead, garnered critical praise and significant box office success, reinvigorating the zombie horror genre. This early triumph established his distinctive directorial voice.
|Full Name
|Zachary Edward Snyder
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$60 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Heatherley School of Fine Art, Art Center College of Design
|Father
|Charles Edward Snyder
|Mother
|Marsha Manley
|Siblings
|Audrey Snyder, Sam Snyder
Early Life and Education
Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Zack Snyder was raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, where his mother, Marsha Manley, a painter and photography teacher, fostered his artistic interests. His father, Charles Edward Snyder, was an executive recruiter.
He studied painting at the Heatherley School of Fine Art in England before attending Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Zachary Edward Snyder’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to producer Deborah Johnson, whom he wed in 2004. He was previously married to Denise Weber.
Snyder is a father to eight children, including biological and adopted children from previous relationships and two adopted with Deborah Snyder.
Career Highlights
Zachary Edward Snyder directed the visually stunning 300, a 2006 adaptation of Frank Miller’s graphic novel, which grossed over $456 million worldwide. He also helmed Watchmen in 2009, a polarizing yet ambitious superhero film.
Snyder co-founded the production company Cruel and Unusual Films, later rebranded as The Stone Quarry, with his wife Deborah Snyder and partner Wesley Coller. This venture allowed him to produce many of his own directorial projects.
His work with DC Extended Universe films like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice established him as a pivotal filmmaker in modern comic book adaptations.
Signature Quote
“Frank Miller’s book really made me see that comic books, and Batman specifically, could really reflect political and social concepts that I felt like maybe before I hadn’t imagined were possible.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 28, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 27, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 26, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0