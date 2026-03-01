Who Is Roger Daltrey? Roger Daltrey is an English singer and musician, widely recognized as the powerful lead vocalist and co-founder of the iconic rock band The Who. His dynamic stage presence and distinct vocal range have cemented his place in music history. He rose to global prominence with The Who in the mid-1960s, particularly after the explosive success of anthems like “My Generation.” Daltrey is famously known for his signature move of swinging his microphone by its cord during live performances.

Full Name Roger Daltrey Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Heather Taylor Net Worth $65 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Victoria Primary School, Acton County Grammar School Father Harry Daltrey Mother Irene Daltrey Siblings Gillian Daltrey, Carol Daltrey Kids Simon Daltrey, Mathias Daltrey, Rosie Lea Daltrey, Willow Amber Daltrey, Jamie Daltrey

Early Life and Education Born in East Acton, London, during a World War II bombing raid on March 1, 1944, Roger Daltrey was the eldest of Harry and Irene Daltrey’s three children. As an infant, he and his mother were evacuated to a farm in Scotland for safety. He attended Victoria Primary School and later Acton County Grammar School, where he first encountered future bandmates Pete Townshend and John Entwistle. Daltrey developed an early passion for rock and roll, even crafting his first guitar from wood.

Notable Relationships Roger Daltrey’s personal life has involved a long-term arc with several significant relationships. He was married to Jacqueline Rickman from 1964 to 1968, with whom he shares a son, Simon Daltrey. Daltrey also has a son, Mathias Daltrey, from a relationship with Elisabeth Aronsson in 1967. Since 1971, he has been married to Heather Taylor, and they share three children: Rosie Lea Daltrey, Willow Amber Daltrey, and Jamie Daltrey.

Career Highlights The Who’s iconic rock operas, Tommy and Quadrophenia, established Roger Daltrey as a formidable frontman, driving the band to sell over 100 million records worldwide. His powerful vocals became the mouthpiece for Pete Townshend’s complex narratives. Daltrey’s commitment extends to philanthropic efforts, notably as a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, for which he has organized numerous fundraising concerts and received a Humanitarian Award. He was knighted in June 2025 for his services to charity and music. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. Daltrey also earned a Golden Globe nomination for his starring role in the 1975 film adaptation of Tommy.