Happy birthday to Ice Spice , Winter , and Poppy ! January 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Rapper Ice Spice, 26 A Bronx native, Ice Spice is an American rapper and songwriter who quickly rose to prominence. Isis Naija Gaston achieved widespread recognition with her viral hit "Munch (Feelin' U)" and subsequent collaborations. She has made a significant impact on the hip-hop genre, often celebrated for her authentic sound.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music, Ice Spice played volleyball as a defensive specialist during her freshman year at SUNY Purchase.

#2 Singer Winter, 25 With a strong and steady vocal presence, South Korean singer and dancer Kim Min-jeong, known professionally as Winter, turned 25 on the very first day of 2026. She is lauded for her clear voice and solid dance skills, making her a core performer for aespa.



Beyond her group activities, Winter has contributed numerous solo original soundtracks for K-dramas and is also a member of the SM Entertainment supergroup GOT the beat, showcasing her versatile artistry.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing a career as a singer, Winter originally dreamed of becoming a soldier, following a family tradition of military service.

#3 Singer and Youtuber Poppy, 31 Known for her genre-bending music and viral online persona, American singer Poppy, born Moriah Rose Pereira, has captivated audiences with her enigmatic artistry. Her career breakthrough came from satirizing internet culture on YouTube before a notable transition to a heavy metal sound.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on music, Poppy took dance lessons for eleven years and initially wanted to become a Rockette.

#4 Football Player Darius Slay, 35 American professional football cornerback Darius Slay Jr. built a reputation for game-changing plays and elite coverage. His impactful career includes a Super Bowl LIX championship and six Pro Bowl selections. Slay has also been recognized for leading the NFL in interceptions.



Little-known fact: Interestingly, only his grandmother is permitted to call him by his given name of Darius, while his father refers to him as Junior.

#5 Basketball Player Larry Nance Jr., 33 An American professional basketball player, Larry Nance Jr. brings athleticism and defensive tenacity to the NBA hardwood. His career includes playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. He is also known for his exciting participation in the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.



Little-known fact: Larry Nance Jr. was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at age 16, but he has continued to thrive in his athletic career.

#6 Actor Morris Chestnut, 57 Renowned for his captivating on-screen presence, American actor Morris Lamont Chestnut broke into the public eye with his pivotal role in John Singleton's 1991 drama Boyz n the Hood. Morris Chestnut has anchored numerous films, including The Best Man series, and starred in television hits like Rosewood, earning him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame as an actor, Morris Chestnut worked as a bank teller.

#7 Politician Christine Lagarde, 70 French lawyer and politician Christine Lagarde is celebrated for her impactful leadership across global financial institutions. Lagarde has shattered glass ceilings, notably as the first woman to head both the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank. Her career is marked by a resolute approach to economic policy.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, she was a member of the French national synchronized swimming team, even winning a bronze medal in national championships.

#8 Ice Dancer Meryl Davis, 39 An American ice dancer renowned for her exquisite style, Meryl Davis achieved Olympic gold. With partner Charlie White, she is celebrated for her 2014 Olympic gold medal in ice dancing and her two World Championship titles. Davis also showcased her talents by winning season 18 of Dancing with the Stars.



Little-known fact: Meryl Davis has difficulty seeing out of her right eye and lacks depth perception.

#9 Director and Screenwriter Gia Coppola, 39 An American film director and screenwriter from Los Angeles, Gia Coppola rose to prominence with her debut feature, Palo Alto. She is known for her distinctive visual style and character-focused narratives exploring adolescent themes. Coppola continues to deliver acclaimed independent films, including Mainstream and The Last Showgirl.



Little-known fact: Few know she did not watch The Godfather films, directed by her grandfather, Francis Ford Coppola, until she was an adult.