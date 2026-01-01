Who Is Meryl Davis? Meryl Elizabeth Davis is an American ice dancer renowned for her elegant artistry and seamless partnership with Charlie White. Hailing from Michigan, she rose to global prominence through her exceptional skill on the ice. Her breakout moment arrived at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where she and White secured the gold medal in ice dancing, becoming the first American team to achieve this historic feat. Their captivating “Scheherazade” free dance performance enthralled judges and audiences worldwide.

Full Name Meryl Elizabeth Davis Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married to Fedor Andreev Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, and German descent Education Wylie E. Groves High School, University of Michigan, Harvard Extension School, Harvard University Father Paul D. Davis Mother Cheryl Davis Siblings Clayton Davis

Early Life and Education Born in Royal Oak, Michigan, Meryl Davis discovered her love for skating at age five on a local lake during winter. She was diagnosed with dyslexia in the third grade, an academic hurdle she navigated until her junior year of high school. Davis graduated from Wylie E. Groves High School in 2005. She later pursued higher education at the University of Michigan, studying cultural anthropology and Italian, and earned a Masters of Liberal Arts in literature and creative writing from Harvard Extension School in 2025.

Notable Relationships Meryl Davis is married to former figure skater Fedor Andreev, with whom she became engaged on July 13, 2017, after dating for over six years. The couple exchanged vows in Provence, France, in June 2019. Davis and Andreev maintain a private life, with no public information regarding children.

Career Highlights Meryl Davis’s ice dance career is highlighted by her historic partnership with Charlie White, achieving a gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. They also earned a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. The duo secured two World Championship titles in 2011 and 2013, alongside five Grand Prix Final championships from 2009 to 2013, consistently dominating their sport. Davis also won season 18 of Dancing with the Stars in 2014 with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Their sustained success and numerous accolades cemented Davis as an influential figure in ice dancing history.