Who Is Morris Chestnut? Morris Lamont Chestnut is an American actor known for his compelling performances and versatile range on screen. He consistently brings depth to various film and television roles. He first gained widespread recognition for his powerful portrayal of Ricky Baker in the seminal 1991 film Boyz n the Hood. This role launched his career and established him as a significant presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Morris Lamont Chestnut Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Richard Gahr High School, Long Beach City College, California State University, Northridge Father Morris Lamont Chestnut, Sr. Mother Shirley Chestnut Kids Grant Chestnut, Paige Chestnut

Early Life and Education Morris Lamont Chestnut was born on January 1, 1969, in Cerritos, California, to Morris Sr. and Shirley Chestnut. His mother worked as a teacher, and his father as a medical salesman. He attended Richard Gahr High School, where he played football, and later studied finance and drama at California State University, Northridge, before pursuing acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Morris Chestnut’s public life, though he has been steadfastly married to Pam Byse-Chestnut since 1995. Their relationship is noted for mutual respect and growth over three decades. Chestnut shares two children, Grant and Paige, with whom he co-parents, maintaining a relatively private family life away from the constant media spotlight.

Career Highlights Morris Chestnut rose to prominence with his impactful performance as Ricky Baker in the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, a role that quickly solidified his acting career. He later cemented his leading man status in the popular The Best Man film series, reprising his role as Lance Sullivan in sequels. He has also made significant contributions to television, starring as pathologist Dr. Beaumont Rosewood Jr. in the Fox crime procedural Rosewood and as cold-hearted neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain in the medical drama The Resident. To date, Chestnut has received multiple NAACP Image Award nominations, winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Nurse Jackie, and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.