Who Is Winter? Kim Min-jeong is a South Korean singer and dancer, celebrated as a lead vocalist and visual for the K-pop group aespa. Known for her clear vocals and captivating stage presence, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the fourth generation of K-pop. Her breakout moment arrived in November 2020 with aespa’s debut single, “Black Mamba,” which quickly garnered widespread attention and broke records for a K-pop debut music video. This success immediately positioned Winter and her group in the global spotlight.

Full Name Kim Min-jeong Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Yangsan Samsung Elementary School, Yangsan Samsung Middle School Siblings Kim Jeongwoo

Early Life and Education Born on January 1, 2001, in Busan, South Korea, Kim Min-jeong spent her childhood in Yangsan. Growing up in a family with several members in the armed forces, she initially considered a military career. She attended Yangsan Samsung Elementary School and Yangsan Samsung Middle School, where she was active in the dance club and excelled in mathematics. After being scouted by SM Entertainment, she later passed her High School Graduation Academic Qualification Exam.

Notable Relationships Winter’s personal life remains largely private, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. Despite frequent dating rumors circulating among fans, her agency has typically maintained a neutral stance or declined to comment. Her focus remains on her thriving career with aespa and various solo projects. No children have been publicly announced, and she has not confirmed a partner to date.

Career Highlights Winter’s career surged with aespa’s November 2020 debut, propelled by the digital single “Black Mamba,” which set new viewing records for a K-pop group’s debut. She consistently showcases her talents as a main vocalist and dancer. Her versatility extends to solo endeavors, including numerous original soundtrack releases for K-dramas and collaborations. She also debuted as part of the SM Entertainment supergroup GOT the beat in 2022.