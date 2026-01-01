Who Is Larry Nance Jr.? Larry Donnell Nance Jr. is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his dynamic athleticism and versatile skills as a power forward and center in the NBA. He commands the court with his energetic play and strong defensive presence. Nance’s breakout moment arrived during the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, where he showcased spectacular dunks, including a tribute to his father’s iconic win. His performance captivated fans and elevated his profile beyond regular season play.

Full Name Larry Donnell Nance Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $71.69 million Nationality American Education Revere High School, University of Wyoming Father Larry Nance Sr. Mother Jaynee Nance Siblings Casey Nance, Pete Nance

Early Life and Education Basketball was a significant part of Larry Donnell Nance Jr.’s upbringing in Akron, Ohio, influenced by his father, former NBA All-Star Larry Nance Sr. Nance Jr. also shared his passion for the sport with his older sister, Casey, and younger brother, Pete, both accomplished players. He attended Revere High School, where he excelled on the court, ultimately growing several inches to become a formidable player. Nance then honed his skills at the University of Wyoming, establishing himself as a key player for the Cowboys before entering the professional ranks.

Notable Relationships Larry Nance Jr. has maintained a private personal life, but his relationship with Hailey Pince became public during their college years at the University of Wyoming. The couple’s bond deepened, leading to their marriage in 2018 in Maui, Hawaii. Nance is a devoted husband and a father to a daughter, as indicated by his social media. Hailey Pince prefers to keep her own social media presence minimal, focusing on their family life.

Career Highlights As an American professional basketball player, Larry Nance Jr. has carved out a notable NBA career known for his defensive prowess and high-flying dunks. He was drafted 27th overall in the 2015 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a two-time First-team All-Mountain West Conference selection, showcasing his collegiate dominance. Beyond the court, Nance has also delved into sports ownership, becoming an investor in the English soccer club Leeds United and the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers ownership group.