Who Is Gia Coppola? Gia Coppola is an American film director and screenwriter, known for her intimate, character-driven narratives. She brings a distinct visual style to coming-of-age stories, exploring themes of youth and identity. Her breakout arrived with Palo Alto in 2013, an adaptation that garnered critical attention and premiered at major film festivals. The film established her as a fresh voice in contemporary cinema.

Full Name Gia Coppola Gender Female Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Bard College Father Gian-Carlo Coppola Mother Jacqui de la Fontaine

Early Life and Education Gia Coppola is the only child of film producer Gian-Carlo Coppola and Jacqui de la Fontaine, born after her father’s untimely death. She grew up immersed in the extended Coppola filmmaking family in Los Angeles and Napa Valley. After attending Archer School for Girls, Coppola pursued photography at Bard College in New York, graduating in 2009. This early interest in visual arts naturally foreshadowed her directorial path.

Notable Relationships Gia Coppola is currently reported as single, maintaining a private personal life. Earlier in her career, she was linked to literary agent and writer Sam Freilich. She has no children. Her relationships have remained largely outside of consistent public scrutiny, with her career often being the focus.

Career Highlights Gia Coppola’s directorial career launched with Palo Alto in 2013, an acclaimed adaptation of James Franco’s short stories. The film premiered at prestigious festivals, including Venice and Toronto, earning praise for its atmospheric portrayal of youth. She followed this with Mainstream in 2020, a satirical drama exploring social media fame. Her most recent feature, The Last Showgirl (2024), starring Pamela Anderson, received SAG Award nominations. Coppola was honored with the Auteur Award at the 2025 Kodak Film Awards, recognizing her extraordinary talent. Her work continually explores themes of identity and personal reinvention, cementing her place in modern cinema.