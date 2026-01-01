Who Is Christine Lagarde? Christine Lagarde is a French lawyer and politician known for her composed demeanor and influential leadership in global finance. Her career reflects a trailblazing path through prominent international institutions. She gained significant public attention as the first woman to lead the International Monetary Fund, navigating complex economic crises. Lagarde is recognized for her direct communication style.

Full Name Christine Madeleine Odette Lagarde Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality French Education Paris Nanterre University, Sciences Po Aix, Holton-Arms School Father Robert Lallouette Mother Nicole Lallouette Siblings Three younger brothers Kids Thomas Lagarde, Pierre-Henri Lagarde

Early Life and Education Born in Paris, France, Christine Lagarde grew up in a family of educators; her father, Robert Lallouette, taught English, and her mother, Nicole, taught classical languages. She spent her childhood in Le Havre with her three younger brothers. Lagarde attended the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, before earning degrees from Paris Nanterre University and Sciences Po Aix. As a teenager, she also excelled as a member of the French national synchronized swimming team.

Notable Relationships Christine Lagarde was married to Wilfried Lagarde from 1982 to 1992. More recently, she was linked to Xavier Giocanti, a French entrepreneur. Lagarde has two sons, Thomas and Pierre-Henri, from her marriage to Wilfried Lagarde.

Career Highlights Christine Lagarde carved a distinguished path, becoming the first woman to chair Baker & McKenzie, a major international law firm. She later served as France’s Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industry, overseeing the 2008 financial crisis response. Her global influence expanded significantly when she became the first female Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, leading the institution from 2011 to 2019. This pivotal role positioned her at the forefront of international economic policy discussions. Lagarde currently presides over the European Central Bank, a post she assumed in 2019, making her the first woman to hold that position. Forbes consistently ranks her among the world’s most powerful women, cementing her as a fixture in global financial leadership.