Who Is Darius Slay? Darius Demetrius Slay Jr. is an American professional football cornerback renowned for his elite coverage skills. His impactful plays have consistently disrupted opposing offenses across the NFL. He gained widespread recognition after being drafted by the Detroit Lions and later securing multiple Pro Bowl selections. Slay’s “Big Play Slay” nickname reflects his reputation for game-changing interceptions and defensive touchdowns.

Full Name Darius Demetrius Slay Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jennifer Slay Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Brunswick High School, Itawamba Community College, Mississippi State University Father Darius Slay Sr. Mother Stephanie Lowe Kids Darion, Demetrius, Trent, Desirey, Desmond

Early Life and Education Growing up in Brunswick, Georgia, Darius Slay Jr. was profoundly influenced by his mother, Stephanie Lowe, and his grandmother, Dorothy Walthour, who ensured his education despite early challenges. His teenage parents encouraged his athletic pursuits, especially football, which became his primary outlet. Slay attended Brunswick High School, excelling as a running back and defensive back before continuing his education and football career at Itawamba Community College. He later transferred to Mississippi State University, where he honed the skills that would define his professional journey.

Notable Relationships Over his career, Darius Slay Jr. has maintained a private personal life, with his most prominent relationship being his marriage to Jennifer Slay. They often share glimpses of their life, showcasing a strong, supportive partnership. Slay and his wife, Jennifer, embrace a blended family, raising five children: Darion, Demetrius, Trent, Desirey, and Desmond. He frequently expresses the profound impact fatherhood has had on his dedication and career.

Career Highlights As a dominant NFL cornerback, Darius Slay Jr. has amassed a formidable record, including six Pro Bowl selections and a First-team All-Pro honor in 2017. He consistently ranks among the league’s top defensive backs, celebrated for his interceptions and pass deflections. Slay achieved his ultimate team success by winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 season. His consistent high-level play into his thirties has solidified his legacy as a premier defensive talent.