Darius Slay

Born

January 1, 1991

Birthplace

Brunswick, Georgia, US

Age

35 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Darius Slay?

Darius Demetrius Slay Jr. is an American professional football cornerback renowned for his elite coverage skills. His impactful plays have consistently disrupted opposing offenses across the NFL.

He gained widespread recognition after being drafted by the Detroit Lions and later securing multiple Pro Bowl selections. Slay’s “Big Play Slay” nickname reflects his reputation for game-changing interceptions and defensive touchdowns.

Full NameDarius Demetrius Slay Jr.
GenderMale
Height6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Jennifer Slay
Net Worth$25 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationBrunswick High School, Itawamba Community College, Mississippi State University
FatherDarius Slay Sr.
MotherStephanie Lowe
KidsDarion, Demetrius, Trent, Desirey, Desmond

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Brunswick, Georgia, Darius Slay Jr. was profoundly influenced by his mother, Stephanie Lowe, and his grandmother, Dorothy Walthour, who ensured his education despite early challenges. His teenage parents encouraged his athletic pursuits, especially football, which became his primary outlet.

Slay attended Brunswick High School, excelling as a running back and defensive back before continuing his education and football career at Itawamba Community College. He later transferred to Mississippi State University, where he honed the skills that would define his professional journey.

Notable Relationships

Over his career, Darius Slay Jr. has maintained a private personal life, with his most prominent relationship being his marriage to Jennifer Slay. They often share glimpses of their life, showcasing a strong, supportive partnership.

Slay and his wife, Jennifer, embrace a blended family, raising five children: Darion, Demetrius, Trent, Desirey, and Desmond. He frequently expresses the profound impact fatherhood has had on his dedication and career.

Career Highlights

As a dominant NFL cornerback, Darius Slay Jr. has amassed a formidable record, including six Pro Bowl selections and a First-team All-Pro honor in 2017. He consistently ranks among the league’s top defensive backs, celebrated for his interceptions and pass deflections.

Slay achieved his ultimate team success by winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 season. His consistent high-level play into his thirties has solidified his legacy as a premier defensive talent.

Signature Quote

“I just keep playing, play each down, and try to give the guys my best. So that’s what I live by, knowing I give them my all.”

