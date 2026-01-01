Who Is Ice Spice? Isis Naija Gaston is an American rapper and songwriter, known for her distinctive Bronx drill sound. Her charismatic presence and direct lyrical style quickly garnered widespread attention. She gained major recognition in late 2022 with her song “Munch (Feelin’ U)”, which swiftly went viral on TikTok and Twitter. This breakout moment cemented her as a rising star in the hip-hop scene.

Full Name Isis Naija Gaston Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Dating Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American and Dominican Education Sacred Heart High School, State University of New York at Purchase Father Joseph Gaston Mother Charina Almanzar Siblings Five younger half-siblings

Early Life and Education Isis Naija Gaston was born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, the eldest of five half-siblings. Her father, an underground rapper, fostered her early passion for music. She attended Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers and later studied communications at the State University of New York at Purchase before beginning her music career.

Notable Relationships In recent years, Ice Spice has maintained privacy regarding her romantic life. As of late 2023, she confirmed she was dating someone but chose not to disclose her partner’s identity publicly. She has no children. Prior to this, she was reportedly linked to professional cornerback Sauce Gardner in 2025.

Career Highlights Ice Spice broke through with the viral single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in 2022, a track that dominated social media and propelled her into mainstream hip-hop. She quickly followed this success with her debut EP, Like..?. Her collaborations with music icons have expanded her global reach; she featured on PinkPantheress’s “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” remix and “Barbie World,” and Taylor Swift’s “Karma” remix, all achieving top-ten Billboard Hot 100 status.