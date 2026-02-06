Happy birthday to Charlie Heaton , Tinashe , and Conor Gallagher ! February 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Musician Charlie Heaton, 32 An English actor and musician, Charles Ross Heaton gained international recognition for his role as Jonathan Byers in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Before his acting debut, he established himself as a talented drummer for the noise rock band Comanechi.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Heaton worked as a bartender to support himself while playing drums in various London bands.

#2 Singer and Actress Tinashe, 33 American singer Tinashe rose to prominence with her genre-blending R&B and pop sound, captivating audiences with her dynamic performances. She achieved mainstream success with her 2014 debut album, *Aquarius*, and continues to push creative boundaries as a multi-talented artist.



Little-known fact: Before her music career took off, Tinashe was a child model and began formal dance training in ballet, tap, and jazz at just four years old.

#3 Footballer Conor Gallagher, 26 An English professional footballer known for his energetic midfield presence, Conor Gallagher has risen through the ranks to represent his country on the international stage. His career highlights include being named Crystal Palace Player of the Year and contributing to England's runner-up finish at UEFA Euro 2024.



Little-known fact: When joining Atlético Madrid, Conor Gallagher used his Irish passport to circumvent a La Liga rule regarding non-EU players.

#4 Footballer Leon Goretzka, 31 A dynamic presence on the pitch, German professional footballer Leon Goretzka is renowned for his powerful midfield play and goal-scoring ability. He has been a cornerstone of Bayern Munich’s recent success, collecting numerous domestic and international trophies.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Goretzka is also known for his commitment to social causes. He notably completed high school while already a professional footballer.



Little-known fact: Leon Goretzka famously completed his high school education while already playing professionally for Schalke 04.

#5 Baseball Player Adley Rutschman, 28 An American professional baseball catcher, Adley Rutschman is known for his exceptional switch-hitting and defensive skills. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, winning the Golden Spikes Award. Rutschman is a two-time All-Star for the Baltimore Orioles, showcasing significant impact.



Little-known fact: Adley Rutschman set an Oregon state record in high school by kicking a 63-yard field goal in 2015.

#6 Basketball Player Kevon Looney, 30 An American professional basketball player known for his strong rebounding, Kevon Looney has been a pivotal force in multiple NBA championship victories. Looney is celebrated for his defensive versatility and high basketball IQ. He consistently excels in his role, making him a valued presence on any team.



Little-known fact: Despite being 6 feet 9 inches tall, Kevon Looney often played point guard in high school due to his exceptional ball-handling and passing abilities.

#7 Racing Driver Nyck De Vries, 31 A Dutch professional racing driver, Nyck de Vries rose to prominence by clinching the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship. He further solidified his status by winning the 2020–21 FIA Formula E World Championship. De Vries has also competed in Formula One and currently races in the FIA World Endurance Championship.



Little-known fact: Nyck de Vries was part of the McLaren Young Driver Programme for nearly a decade, from 2010 to 2019.

#8 Ice Hockey Player Adam Henrique, 36 A Canadian ice hockey center, Adam Henrique, has carved out a notable career, known for his clutch performances and consistent two-way play in the NHL. Henrique secured a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championship and was instrumental in two Memorial Cup victories with the Windsor Spitfires.



Little-known fact: His jersey number 14 was retired by the Windsor Spitfires, the junior team he played for.

#9 Actor and Director Robert Townsend, 69 A visionary American actor, comedian, and director, Robert Townsend pioneered independent filmmaking with his distinctive voice and sharp social commentary. His iconic films Hollywood Shuffle and The Five Heartbeats, alongside the popular series The Parent 'Hood, highlight his enduring impact on Black storytelling in media. Townsend's career spans over three decades, influencing countless artists.



Little-known fact: Few realize Robert Townsend once used his own credit cards to finance his groundbreaking film Hollywood Shuffle.