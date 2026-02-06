Who Is Conor Gallagher? Conor John Gallagher is an English professional footballer, renowned for his energetic midfield play and relentless work rate. He commands attention as a vital presence for both his club and the England national team. His breakout moment arrived during the 2021–22 season when, on loan at Crystal Palace, he was named the club’s Player of the Year, signaling his readiness for top-flight football. Gallagher’s dynamic performances quickly established him as a fan favorite.

Full Name Conor John Gallagher Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Dating Aine May Kennedy Net Worth $5.1 million Nationality English Ethnicity White Education Howard of Effingham School Father Lee Gallagher Mother Samantha Gallagher Siblings Jake Gallagher, Josh Gallagher, Dan Gallagher

Early Life and Education A childhood spent in Great Bookham, Surrey, saw Conor Gallagher immersed in a family deeply passionate about football, with his father, Lee, and brothers Jake, Josh, and Dan all involved in the sport. The youngest of four sons, he was born into a household of avid Chelsea supporters. He joined the Chelsea youth academy at age six, beginning a long association that included attendance at Howard of Effingham School. This early immersion in professional football pathways cultivated his natural talent and competitive spirit.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Irish model Aine May Kennedy, Conor Gallagher has been in a long-term relationship with her since 2018. Kennedy, an influencer from Cork, is often seen supporting him at matches and public events. Gallagher and Kennedy frequently share glimpses of their time together on social media, reflecting a committed partnership. There is no public information indicating that Gallagher has any children.

Career Highlights Conor Gallagher’s career trajectory showcases his growth from a promising academy talent to a Premier League fixture, marked by a standout season where he earned Crystal Palace Player of the Year honors for 2021–22. He transitioned from Chelsea’s youth setup through several impactful loan spells before establishing himself in senior football. His international reach expanded significantly with his senior England debut in November 2021, followed by selections for the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad and contributing to England’s runner-up finish at UEFA Euro 2024. He joined Tottenham Hotspur in January 2026.