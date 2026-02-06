Who Is Kevon Looney? Kevon Grant Looney is an American professional basketball player, renowned for his tenacious rebounding and adaptable defensive skills on the court. He has established himself as a vital role player in the National Basketball Association. His breakout moment came during the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship run, where his dominant rebounding performances were crucial in multiple playoff series. Looney’s consistent effort and clutch plays solidified his reputation as an indispensable contributor.

Full Name Kevon Grant Looney Gender Male Height 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm) Relationship Status Dating Maria Simone Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Alexander Hamilton High School, UCLA Father Doug Looney Mother Victoria Looney Siblings Kevin Looney, Summer Looney

Early Life and Education Growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kevon Looney’s family provided a strong athletic foundation. His father, Doug Looney, coached him, and he often watched his older brother, Kevin, play basketball. Looney attended Alexander Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, where he became a highly decorated high school player before committing to UCLA for his collegiate career. At UCLA, he played one season of college basketball, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Notable Relationships Kevon Looney has been in a long-term relationship with Maria Simone, an Instagram model and fitness instructor. Their relationship has been publicly acknowledged in media reports. Looney does not have any publicly known children, and he generally maintains a private personal life outside of his basketball career.

Career Highlights Kevon Looney’s NBA career is defined by his significant contributions to three NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017, 2018, and 2022. He became a consistent starter and key rebounder, particularly during the 2022 playoff run. Before entering the NBA, Looney received national recognition as a McDonald’s All-American in 2014, signaling his elite talent from a young age. He also earned Second-team All-Pac-12 honors during his single season at UCLA.