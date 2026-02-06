Who Is Tinashe? Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer recognized for her innovative R&B and pop fusions. Her distinctive vocal style and captivating stage presence have garnered a devoted global fanbase. She achieved widespread recognition with her 2014 debut single, “2 On”, which climbed the Billboard Hot 100, establishing her as a formidable new voice.

Full Name Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Previously dated NBA player Ben Simmons Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Danish, Norwegian, Irish Education Crescenta Valley High School Father Michael Kachingwe Mother Aimie Kachingwe Siblings Thulani Kachingwe, Kudzai Kachingwe

Early Life and Education Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe was born in Lexington, Kentucky, to college professors Michael and Aimie Kachingwe, who fostered an early appreciation for the arts. The family later relocated to Los Angeles when she was eight. She attended Crescenta Valley High School for a year before dedicating herself full-time to entertainment, having already begun ballet, tap, and jazz dancing at age four.

Notable Relationships Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe was publicly linked to NBA player Ben Simmons in 2018, a relationship that garnered significant media attention. As of the current public record, Tinashe has no children and has not confirmed another partner since her widely reported relationship with Simmons.

Career Highlights Tinashe’s debut album, *Aquarius*, released in 2014, established her unique sound, featuring the hit single “2 On” and debuting in the top 20 on the Billboard 200. Beyond music, Tinashe actively engages in creative direction for her visuals and was recognized in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, demonstrating her multifaceted influence.