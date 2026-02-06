Tinashe: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tinashe
February 6, 1993
Lexington, Kentucky, US
33 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Tinashe?
Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer recognized for her innovative R&B and pop fusions. Her distinctive vocal style and captivating stage presence have garnered a devoted global fanbase.
She achieved widespread recognition with her 2014 debut single, “2 On”, which climbed the Billboard Hot 100, establishing her as a formidable new voice.
|Full Name
|Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 4 inches (163 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Previously dated NBA player Ben Simmons
|Net Worth
|$6 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American, Danish, Norwegian, Irish
|Education
|Crescenta Valley High School
|Father
|Michael Kachingwe
|Mother
|Aimie Kachingwe
|Siblings
|Thulani Kachingwe, Kudzai Kachingwe
Early Life and Education
Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe was born in Lexington, Kentucky, to college professors Michael and Aimie Kachingwe, who fostered an early appreciation for the arts. The family later relocated to Los Angeles when she was eight.
She attended Crescenta Valley High School for a year before dedicating herself full-time to entertainment, having already begun ballet, tap, and jazz dancing at age four.
Notable Relationships
Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe was publicly linked to NBA player Ben Simmons in 2018, a relationship that garnered significant media attention.
As of the current public record, Tinashe has no children and has not confirmed another partner since her widely reported relationship with Simmons.
Career Highlights
Tinashe’s debut album, *Aquarius*, released in 2014, established her unique sound, featuring the hit single “2 On” and debuting in the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
Beyond music, Tinashe actively engages in creative direction for her visuals and was recognized in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, demonstrating her multifaceted influence.
Signature Quote
“As an entertainer and a creative person, I feel limitless. I do not feel pressure to conform, because I do not have to.”
